MOSCOW — Taxonomist William F. Barr was one of the world’s foremost experts on jewel beetles (Coleoptera: Buprestidae) — a family of insects whose larvae feed on roots, logs and branches.

Consequently, the museum he significantly expanded after arriving at the University of Idaho campus in 1946 — now known as the William F. Barr Entomological Museum — has an incredible collection of jewel beetles with about 50,000 identified specimens.


Jewel Beetle 2

Jewel beetle

