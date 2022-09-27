Cleaning Barn Owl Box 1 (1)
Jason Thomas, University of Idaho Extension educator in Minidoka County, cleans a barn owl box.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

A long-running University of Idaho Extension project to build, distribute and monitor wooden houses for nesting barn owls is wrapping up, but Idaho farmers who have struggled to control ravenous voles should enjoy lasting benefits.

UI Extension educator Jason Thomas has sold about 150 owl boxes since starting the effort. He’s offering to sell his remaining inventory at the discounted rate of $100 each and plans to transition to projects involving biological control of insects, including distributing bat boxes. His owl box plans can be accessed free online.

