University's of Idaho's first Ag Talk Tuesday session for this season will be hosted via Zoom or teleconference only due to the threat of COVID-19.
The meeting had been scheduled for May 5 at the Bonneville County Extension office.
A Zoom link, https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/349427773, has also been set up for people to participate by computer. People may also participate via teleconference by calling 669-900-6833, meeting ID 349427773.
The meetings are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of May, June, July and August, except for on July 21.
The Aug. 4 meeting will be hosted in Pocatello. Cities and locations for the remaining meetings must still be determined. UI Extension seed potato specialist Kasia Duellman hopes it will be safe to host the meetings in person by later in the summer.
Assuming it's feasible to host in-person sessions, a free lunch will be provided at each meeting.
Topics discussed on May 5 will include early season issues related to small grains and other crops, pre-planting and early season weed management in potatoes and other crop production issues.
Duellman said the sessions are ideal for farmers, field men, agronomists, crop consultants and other agricultural professionals. She said UI Extension and USDA officials will make informal presentations.
“They’re meant to be responsive to current-season issues,” Duellman said. “It’s a two-way feedback where we can provide information and the people who are attending as well can provide us information.”
She said Ag Talk Tuesdays started in 2018 as sponsored lunch meetings.