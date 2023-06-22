AgRobotics
Area Extension educator Matt Fisher and Robin Baumgartner, UI Extension 4-H Youth Development science programs coordinator, show off robots for a new LEGO AgRobotics youth program during a recent event in Sun Valley. 
 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

A new University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development program takes precision agriculture to new heights with robots designed, built and programmed by child engineers.

Even the sky isn’t the limit for the young engineers who will compete in the forthcoming AgRobotics program. One AgRobotics scenario, called Lunar Base Harvest, entails delivering farming inputs and testing soils with remote-controlled robots on the surface of the moon.


