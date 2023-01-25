EXCITE 1

An employee of Si-Ellen Farms in Jerome receives vaccinations during an Extension Collaborative on Immunization Teaching and Engagement (EXCITE) clinic last November. 

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

JEROME — Si-Ellen Farms has a history of bringing vaccination clinics to its large dairy in Jerome to make it as convenient as possible for workers to protect themselves from illness.

Last November, University of Idaho Extension helped the agribusiness take the remote clinic concept a step further, providing the staff and resources to host a comprehensive health fair where workers got a break from their daily routines and enjoyed snacks, drinks, Chobani yogurt and free lunch from a taco truck.


