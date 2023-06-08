Herbicide damage

Damage to a potato plant caused by excess moisture carrying pre-emergence herbicide too deep into the soil profile.

 Photo courtesy of Pamela Hutchinson

Southern and East Idaho farmers who celebrated a heavy winter snowpack followed by a stormy spring as a reprieve from drought are now finding many of their fields have been hit with too much of a good thing.

University of Idaho agriculture experts offering crop updates during a recent Ag Talk Tuesday online discussion reported lingering snow cover amid a cool and moist spring created ideal conditions for snow mold to damage winter cereal crops. Snow mold fungi grow at near-freezing conditions under prolonged snow cover, and damage has been extensive in winter wheat, especially in the Arbon and Malad valleys of Southeast Idaho.


