Field Days

Members of University of Idaho Extension seed potato pathologist Kasia Duellman's team gather data from disease trials at the UI Aberdeen Research and Extension Center.

 Photo courtesy of Kasia Duellman

University of Idaho Extension has scheduled late-summer field days in the state’s southeastern and southwestern regions, providing producers updates on the latest research and a chance to see symptoms of various crop diseases.

Registration for the IPM Field Day at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, with the tour starting at 9 a.m. The event will conclude at noon when a free lunch will be served.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.