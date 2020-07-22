Several University of Idaho Extension field days have been offered virtually this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The following videos have been posted: Winter Pea Evaluation at Lewiston, Forage Production for Camas Prairie, North Idaho Cereals & Pulse Variety Trials, Soft White Winter Wheat Trials, Spring Wheat Cultivars & Experimental Lines, Spring Wheat & New Experimental Lines, Winter Wheat in Irrigated Trials and Winter Wheat in Dryland Trials.
Go to https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/news/field-day?fbclid=IwAR2pQlQfZPjjsXnV1kYYqV8BLB93JUPj0ZGKq5x8wma4dNXxsm3axSB0GvE to access the videos.