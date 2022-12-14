University of Idaho Extension has consolidated its many succession planning, farm and ranch financial management, and QuickBooks courses into a unified curriculum that will be offered statewide, with both in-person and online options.
The three programs will be administered separately, as many people are already well versed in one or more of the topics. Nonetheless, UI Extension considers them to be legs of a common stool and will promote them together.
Registration for each of the courses is $100 per operation, covering an indefinite number of participants per business.
UI Extension educator in Cassia County, Joel Packham, delayed his retirement to take the lead on updating the succession planning curriculum. Packham explained UI Extension staff have found in past workshops that producers have a hard time with succession planning if they don’t already adhere to a good financial management system, and a basic understanding of record-keeping software, such as QuickBooks, is essential for financial management.
“Several of us have done some kind of succession planning in the past,” Packham said. “The programs didn’t have anything in common. We didn’t work together on them, and they kind of went off in different directions.”
Packham determined the time was right to consolidate UI Extension succession planning courses after a few colleagues involved in teaching their own courses retired. Having a common curriculum avoids the need for instructors to start from scratch in planning new programs and provides consistency in lessons.
Program leaders include Audra Cochran, UI Extension educator in Lewis County, in North Idaho; Joseph Sagers, UI Extension educator in Jefferson County in East Idaho; Brett Wilder, UI Extension agricultural economist in the Treasure Valley; and Packham in the Magic Valley.
In June, a group of UI Extension officials participated in a train-the-trainers workshop, hosted with financial help from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, to spur development of new farm succession and management programming courses. That group and other UI Extension educators got together in early November to plan the curriculum.
Too often, a lack of succession planning leads to hurt feelings and broken families. Furthermore, farmers and ranchers tend to put off succession planning until it’s too late. By contrast, families who plan in advance have all of the hard work done before a lawyer is ever involved, and siblings almost always find themselves in agreement when they know the specific details of their parents’ wishes. Their farm and ranch may then stay in the family and serve as a place for future generations to enjoy family gatherings.
“What we’ve seen is that people can absolutely make wonderful plans if they’re willing to work at it and start early rather than after Dad is gone. It’s pretty hard after Dad is gone to make it an amicable process,” Packham said. “Farmers have a hard time getting started and that’s one of the reasons we think it’s so dang important because if you look at the average age of a farmer in Idaho it’s about 56 years old.”
Packham believes families should address three primary questions at the onset of succession planning: Is there enough money in the operation to have succession? Is this a business anybody wants? Can we keep the business in the family?
Often, one family member agrees to continue running the family farm or ranch and other siblings become investors. Packham encourages as many beneficiaries as possible to participate in the succession planning process.
During the training, participants will develop a mission statement, goals and a legacy statement to guide their operation. Participants have a discussion with an attorney who advises them on succession planning fundamentals at the end of the course.
Lunch will be provided at the Magic Valley training, and Packham believes the opportunity to interact over a meal is a major benefit for participants.
“We think eating is a big part of the classes,” Packham said. “They find out very quickly as we sit down to meals together that their operations have much in common. Then there are questions back and forth: ‘How do you guys do this?’”
University of Idaho Extension educator Ron Patterson, Bonneville County, is the lead on the QuickBooks course. Participants in the online record-keeping software course will complete homework assignments, creating records for a hypothetical farm, between weekly meetings. The course includes seven classes, hosted on Tuesdays beginning on Dec. 13 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
“We try to keep it fairly simple,” Patterson said.
Patterson, Wilder and Extension economist Pat Hatzenbuehler, of the Twin Falls Research and Extension Center, are collaborating on the farm business management course, which will be offered starting in the spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.