CALS - Joel Packham

Joel Packham

 Joseph Pallen

University of Idaho Extension has consolidated its many succession planning, farm and ranch financial management, and QuickBooks courses into a unified curriculum that will be offered statewide, with both in-person and online options.

The three programs will be administered separately, as many people are already well versed in one or more of the topics. Nonetheless, UI Extension considers them to be legs of a common stool and will promote them together.


