Ron Kern’s Back Forty Farms in Nampa has carved a popular and profitable value-added niche, shipping freeze-dried vegetables and eggs directly to customers throughout the country.
Despite the early success he’s enjoyed since becoming a farmer in 2018, Kern was surprised at how much he still had to learn when he participated in a recent sustainable agriculture training program for military veterans, hosted at University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center.
UI Extension welcomed a group of 30 veterans and some of their spouses from April 24-28 for the state’s first Armed to Farm program. The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT), which is a Butte, Montana, nonprofit organization, launched Armed to Farm in cooperation with USDA-Rural Development in 2013.
Nationwide, about 1,000 veterans from 45 states pursuing careers in agriculture have participated in the free, hands-on training. Training tracks are offered for beginning rural, urban and advanced farmers. More than 80 percent of alumni are still farming, and a third reported increasing production to supply new markets following their participation in Armed to Farm.
Kern, who was a U.S. Navy sonar technician, plans to make big changes to his farming practices based on lessons he learned through UI Extension’s delivery of Armed to Farm. For example, he intends to dispense with annual tillage to allow his garden’s soil structure to remain intact. He’s also learned how to use Google Earth maps to facilitate decision-making.
“I had expectations I would learn quite a bit, but I had no comprehension of the volume — the powerful material, the unbelievable speakers, the expertise — that was brought to this,” Kern said. “It would be fair to say I feel like I got a year-long, high-level college course in that week.”
NCAT approached UI Extension about collaborating on the event, funded through NCAT’s USDA Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans Program grant, in 2020, but the program was postponed due to COVID-19. NCAT also awarded UI Extension a $5,000 stipend to offset some travel and staff time. Additional funding from another nonprofit, Ranchin’ Vets, helped cover travel and lodging costs of participants, who came from throughout Idaho and parts of Oregon, Washington and Montana.
Idaho has a strong agricultural sector and is home to many veterans, and NCAT saw an opportunity to build upon existing U of I programs. UI Extension’s Cultivating Success program provides resources for small-scale and beginning farmers, and its Harvest Heroes was the state’s first farming and gardening program catering to veterans. Area Extension educators Ariel Agenbroad and Colette DePhelps, Cultivating Success program coordinator Mackenzie Lawrence and Harvest Heroes program manager Connie May worked closely with NCAT staff for several months developing content, planning field trips to witness course principles in action at local farms and organizing hands-on activities.
“The extensive planning paid off as one of the most seamless and interesting Armed to Farm programs I have organized,” said Tammy Howard, NCAT agriculture specialist and Mountain Plains and Pacific Northwest Armed to Farm coordinator. “Local partners are essential to the success of an impactful program for Armed to Farm participants.”
UI Extension has offered agricultural training and education to veterans and their families through Harvest Heroes for the past four years. Agenbroad, a regional Extension educator based in Boise, created Harvest Heroes with veteran Connie May in southern Idaho, where participants have typically been beginning small-scale farmers, often focused on providing food for their own families. In northern Idaho, where UI Extension educator Iris Mayes, Latah County, oversees the program, participants have mostly been experienced, with larger acreages. Agenbroad has offered participants classroom instruction, followed by a year-long hands-on learning experience working in a community garden. Mayes has used webinars and workshops in teaching the northern Idaho program.
In Agenbroad’s view, the best aspect of Armed to Farm was that it helped veterans entering farming make connections with peers. Based on the experience, she hopes to prioritize helping veterans network with one another in future Extension programs.
“I want to think about ways to build in networking opportunities for veterans,” Agenbroad said. “I think providing that kind of connection is going to be really key as we engage our veteran audiences in the future.”
Extension and NCAT staff collaborated on teaching classroom lessons, assisted by experts from entities including USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and AgWest Farm Credit. The Spokane, Washington, Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored a dinner celebrating women veteran farmers. Participants also spent time learning about the Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center’s soil, heritage orchard, pastured poultry operation and assisted in assembling a season-extending high tunnel.
Kern has been in steady communication with program participants who live in his area since the event and has offered them advice to improve their operations based on his own experience, including about using social media for marketing.
Kern ran one of the nation’s largest private investigation firms, growing it from an upstart based out of his parents’ basement to a company with 50 workers. He also started and sold a host of other successful companies before becoming a farmer.
“The suicide rate is so high among veterans, and not too far behind that is farmers,” Kern said. “I think the value of having people meet who already have a sense of community, that just makes the program go.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.