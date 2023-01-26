University of Idaho Extension educator Colette DePhelps recently received a flyer promoting a midwestern farm succession program featuring the photograph of a grandfather with his son and grandson.

The flyer’s image reflects a widely held gender bias in agriculture that misses the reality of the industry. In Idaho, for example, the USDA estimates 70 percent of farm operations have at least one woman operator and 39 percent of Idaho farmers and ranchers are women. Nationally, women comprise 36 percent of all farmers and 55 percent of all farms have at least one woman operator. Yet, historically, the nation’s agricultural laws and programs have largely catered to males, based on a widely held stereotype that farmers are men.


