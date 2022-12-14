Sorensen Water

Terrell Sorensen, University of Idaho Extension educator in Power County, poses in front of the American Falls Reservoir.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

Idaho’s 64 million acres of irrigated farmland are fifth most in the U.S., and water consumption by the state’s farmers, at roughly 15 billion gallons per day, ranks No. 2 nationally.

UI Extension specialist Garth Taylor, an associate professor of agricultural economics and rural sociology, recently presented the head-turning water-use statistics to participants in a new leadership course created by the Idaho Water Users Association.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.