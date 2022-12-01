Jen winter winds farm_VictorID (1)
Jennifer Werlin, University of Idaho Extension educator, Teton County and her son participate in goat snuggling, a form of agritourism offered at Winter Winds Farm in Victor. 
 Photo courtesy of Jennifer Werlin

A recently released survey by University of Idaho Extension, Teton County, found that demand for locally sourced food in the East Idaho community rose significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Teton County farmers’ market sales data suggests post-pandemic interest in local foods is stronger than ever.


