A recently released survey by University of Idaho Extension, Teton County, found that demand for locally sourced food in the East Idaho community rose significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, Teton County farmers’ market sales data suggests post-pandemic interest in local foods is stronger than ever.
UI Extension and community leaders who collaborate in a grassroots organization called the Teton Food and Farm Coalition believe the survey data demonstrates the potential to expand local food markets and agritourism.
By supporting their county’s many small farms and ranches, they hope to keep land in agricultural production, maintaining the rural flavor of their community in the face of strong development pressure. Jennifer Werlin, UI Extension educator in Teton County, led both the survey effort and the recent development of a local agritourism directory, highlighting opportunities in the area for direct food sales, on-farm educational programs and farm-based recreational experiences.
“The word is out that there are really high-quality, unique goods here and that we have really vibrant farms and ranches selling direct to consumers,” said Werlin, an expert in community food systems.
As supply chain challenges surfaced during the pandemic, people sought to buy food through local channels, which appears to have resulted in lasting changes to shopping habits. Sales at the Teton Valley Farmers Markets increased slightly in 2020 from the prior year, even though the market lost 30 percent of its vendors because of COVID-19. Sales increased by 27 percent from the prior year in 2021. Local community-supported agriculture shares also sold out in 2021.
Midway through this season, sales at the farmers market eclipsed last year’s totals.
“I think the pandemic has kind of gotten the ball rolling more rapidly than it was before in increased demand for local food and farm products,” Werlin said.
Colette DePhelps, a community food systems specialist with UI Extension in Moscow, has conducted rapid assessments of the Moscow farmers market. While that market has drawn fewer shoppers both during and since the pandemic, the amount spent per shopping basket has increased significantly.
Furthermore, farm stands have proliferated throughout North Idaho in recent years.
DePhelps has hosted an annual food summit in Moscow throughout the past 12 years. She also helped organize the first Selkirk-Pend Oreille Food Summit, which was hosted Nov. 4 at U of I’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, to further build awareness of local food systems.
“People became aware of issues around food access and security outside of hunger,” DePhelps said of the pandemic’s impact on sales of locally produced foods. “This is a broader concept of, ‘What does it mean to have resilience within our community to be able to withstand global upsets?’ Having local farmers is part of our resiliency within our communities.”
Teton County’s survey also asked respondents to identify their preferred types of agritourism, defined as “any activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch or any activity in which consumers interact with farmers or ranchers.”
Teton County’s most popular agritourism activities, both before and during the pandemic, included attending farmers markets, eating locally grown food at restaurants, buying local farm products directly, farm stands and plant sales.
Small farms and ranches offering niche products are common in Teton County, and Werlin would like to see greater emphasis in promoting their activities by local tourism boards and governmental entities, including more food festivals and public events celebrating agriculture and enactment of agritourism-friendly regulations.
In 2016, local chefs, farmers and economic development leaders began discussing ways to strengthen community food systems. Werlin convened formal discussions that also included local nonprofits. She led a strategic planning session in 2017 and spearheaded the creation of a strategic plan to bolster local food systems in 2018, laying the foundation for the Teton Food and Farm Coalition.
“Agritourism is important to me because it connects the consumer to the land and agricultural producers that grow our food, giving the consumer greater awareness about our food system,” Werlin said. “With rapid decline of agricultural land due to commercial and real estate development, agritourism can help farmers keep land in production and be a novel enterprise for farmers to diversify and supplement their income.”
U of I offers several resources to promote shopping locally and agritourism. Contact Werlin at 208-354-2961 to learn more about Agritourism in the Tetons or to be featured in the web directory.
DePhelps maintains www.idahofoodworks.org, a project of UI Extension’s Northern District Community food Systems Program celebrating small and artisan farms, culinary traditions and local food ways. It includes local food directories from throughout the state.
