Kasia Duellman

Kasia Duellman

 Photo courtesy of Kasia Duellman

On certain Tuesday mornings throughout summer, University of Idaho Extension experts and agricultural professionals meet virtually to share observations on crop progress, pest and disease threats and other timely topics in statewide food production.

Following each of these online roundtable discussions, a featured speaker addresses an agricultural topic of the week. Known as Ag Talk Tuesdays, UI Extension started these informal, coffee-shop style online group chats in 2018 to share current, science-based data and updates to help food producers and industry leaders make informed decisions.


