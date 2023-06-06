University of Idaho Extension officials are alerting growers to a new plant disease affecting wheat that has recently been discovered in Nez Perce County.

Winter wheat sampled from a field in Nez Perce County was confirmed to have soil-borne wheat mosaic virus that infects plants and is spread by moving infected soil.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.