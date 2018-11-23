BLACKFOOT — Forages in nine counties were sampled in 2016 by the University of Idaho for mineral concentrations in both irrigated and range forages during the summer and fall.
As part of this study, forage was sampled on irrigated pastures at two locations in Bingham County (See map, pink dots.)
At all the counties sampled across Idaho, there was a deficiency of sodium, copper, selenium, and zinc on both irrigated and rangeland forage. Cobalt was also deficient in the spring of the year. These results held true in the irrigated pasture forage sampling in Bingham County.
Clinical signs for copper deficiencies include abnormal hair coloration, joint popping and lameness, and chronic scours. Clinical signs for selenium deficiencies include weak calf syndrome, white muscle disease, and retained. Clinical signs for zinc deficiencies include foot rot. Subclinical signs of deficiencies for these trace minerals which are not readily observed are impaired fertility, reduced growth, and reduced immunity.
Common salt (sodium chloride) has been provided to cattle in America for many years. Colonial settlers located wildlife salt licks for preserving foods. Trace minerals have been provided to beef cattle at varying efficacies.
Commonly used generic salt mineral blocks fail to supply missing elements in the forage. This is due to two factors: low intake of hard mineral blocks (approximately 0.85 per ounce per day) and reduced concentrations of mineral ingredients. For example, to meet dietary forage deficiencies of copper, selenium and zinc for the forages in this study, the mineral concentrations needed in a hard block would be 3,500 ppm of copper, 40 ppm of selenium and 4,700 ppm of zinc. Most generic “off the shelf” hard blocks contain a fraction of the aforementioned mineral concentrations.
A better option for most producers would be to work with a commercial feed company to develop a customized loose mineral mix which is typically consumed at 3 to 4 ounces per day.
A long-term analysis (2007 Beef Report) of farms and ranches in North Dakota compared feed expenses among the bottom 20 percent, middle tier, and top 20 percent of operations for overall profitability. The top 20 percent of operations had the lowest overall feed costs ($82.83 per cow vs. $99.12 for middle tier and $91.78 for bottom tier) but they spent the most ($18.85 per cow annually vs. $10.87 for the middle tier and $8.81 for the bottom tier) for protein/vitamins/minerals. It is apparent that top operators realize the added benefit of meeting cow nutritional requirements for minerals.
Pairing a customized mineral mix to meet forage deficits is a plausible management option to pursue for Idaho beef cattle operations. Customized mineral mixes should be matched to the forage minimums encountered in the ranching enterprise over all seasons and types of pasture.