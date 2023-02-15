University of Idaho Extension will host free workshops at four locations throughout the state on how use of point-of-sale (POS) systems can be helpful for operating and managing small farm or food businesses.

“Using Point of Sale Systems for Farm and Small Business Success” workshops will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to noon, local time, on March 10 at the UI Extension office in Driggs, 440 N. Main St.; at City Hall in Craigmont, 109 E. Main St.; at 1912 Center in Moscow, 412 E. Third St.; and at the UI Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, in Sandpoint, 10881 N. Boyer Road.


