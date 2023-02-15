University of Idaho Extension will host free workshops at four locations throughout the state on how use of point-of-sale (POS) systems can be helpful for operating and managing small farm or food businesses.
“Using Point of Sale Systems for Farm and Small Business Success” workshops will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to noon, local time, on March 10 at the UI Extension office in Driggs, 440 N. Main St.; at City Hall in Craigmont, 109 E. Main St.; at 1912 Center in Moscow, 412 E. Third St.; and at the UI Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, in Sandpoint, 10881 N. Boyer Road.
POS systems are more than credit card machines and can provide a wealth of data and information to help make business decisions and enhance profitability. These workshops are designed to help small farms and ranches and food businesses understand the basics of POS systems, use POS systems as a business management tool, and improve their risk management strategies. The workshops will also provide information regarding available additional resources that can help participants increase their direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.
Participants will learn about the following concepts: what POS systems are, how they work, who uses them, who could benefit from them, the pros and cons of using them, data and reports, tracking sales inventory, integration across sales platforms, using data and reports for insurance applications and reporting, analyzing data to identify popular or problem products, using data to forecast sales and plan expenses and using reports and data for loan acquisition for business growth and sustainability.
The workshops are ideal for people from the following backgrounds: small farm and ranch owners, managers, and employees; owners, managers and employees of businesses that do DTC sales; anyone interested in starting a small farm or business with a DTC sales aspect; farmers market managers and associated staff; local business and entrepreneurship groups; and local government representatives.
The workshops are offered with support from the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center. Visit pos-workshops.eventbrite.com to register. Contact Patrick Hatzenbuehler, UI Extension agricultural economist, at phatzenbuehler@uidaho.edu or 208-736-3607 for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.