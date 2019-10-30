IDAHO FALLS — University of Idaho has scheduled three seminars, scheduled for Dec. 10-12, during which experts will offer their insights on outlooks for key Idaho agricultural sectors.
The first seminar will be hosted at the Bonneville Fairgrounds in Idaho Falls from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The second seminar will be hosted at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final seminar is scheduled for University of Idaho R&E Center in Caldwell from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
The cost is $30 per person and includes lunch and materials. RSVP by Dec. 4 by calling 208-847-0344 or emailing beborn@uidaho.edu.
Agricultural topics to be covered will include a global outlook, an Idaho outlook, a weather outlook, a water outlook, input cost trends, the grain situation and outlook, the hay and silage situation and outlook, the dairy situation and outlook, the onion situation and outlook, the potato situation and outlook and the beef situation and outlook.