University of Idaho winter programs and classes Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Farm business management & benchmarking programsPersonal farm/ranch QuickBooks classes:● Free one-on-one QuickBooks classes ● Planned around your schedule: weekend & evening meetings also available● Virtual or in person● QuickBooks software scholarships available! (Limited amount, first come-first served)● Contact Sidnee Hill, sidneeh@uidaho.eduYearly financial statement creation & review:● Create your yearly financial statements & learn how to utilize them to make profit driven decisions.● Confidential, one-on-one classes● Leave with all the information you need to be ready for loan applications, taxes, or yearly production decisions● Free class, weekend & evenings available● Contact Sidnee Hill, sidneeh@uidaho.eduFarm & ranch family succession planning classesBurley farm & ranch family succession planning in-person class:● Jan. 11-Feb. 1 10 a.m.-3 p.m.● 1459 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318-1838 ● $40/operation, includes materials● Register by Jan. 7. Contact Ashlee at ashleew@uidaho.eduOnline farm & ranch family succession planning class:● Jan. 12- Feb. 16 7:30 p.m.● $40/operation; includes mailed materials.● Register by Jan. 3. Contact Ashlee at ashleew@uidaho.edu with questionsFarm & ranch financial management classesJerome farm & ranch financial management class:● FSA beginning borrower training approved● Con Paulos Chevrolet conference room● $100/operation. Includes materials; scholarships available.● Register by Jan. 7. Contact Ashlee at ashleew@uidaho.edu with questions.Online self-paced farm & ranch financial management class:● FSA beginning borrower training approved● Free● All online, work at your own pace with constant educator support.● Only available until May 1, 2022 Contact Sidnee sidneeh@uidaho.edu with questions.