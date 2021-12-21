Farm business management & benchmarking programs

Personal farm/ranch QuickBooks classes:

● Free one-on-one QuickBooks classes

● Planned around your schedule: weekend & evening meetings also available

● Virtual or in person

● QuickBooks software scholarships available! (Limited amount, first come-first served)

● Contact Sidnee Hill, sidneeh@uidaho.edu

Yearly financial statement creation & review:

● Create your yearly financial statements & learn how to utilize them to make profit driven decisions.

● Confidential, one-on-one classes

● Leave with all the information you need to be ready for loan applications, taxes, or yearly production decisions

● Free class, weekend & evenings available

● Contact Sidnee Hill, sidneeh@uidaho.edu

Farm & ranch family succession planning classes

Burley farm & ranch family succession planning in-person class:

● Jan. 11-Feb. 1 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

● 1459 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318-1838

● $40/operation, includes materials

● Register by Jan. 7. Contact Ashlee at ashleew@uidaho.edu

Online farm & ranch family succession planning class:

● Jan. 12- Feb. 16 7:30 p.m.

● $40/operation; includes mailed materials.

● Register by Jan. 3. Contact Ashlee at ashleew@uidaho.edu with questions

Farm & ranch financial management classes

Jerome farm & ranch financial management class:

● FSA beginning borrower training approved

● Con Paulos Chevrolet conference room

● $100/operation. Includes materials; scholarships available.

● Register by Jan. 7. Contact Ashlee at ashleew@uidaho.edu with questions.

Online self-paced farm & ranch financial management class:

● FSA beginning borrower training approved

● Free

● All online, work at your own pace with constant educator support.

● Only available until May 1, 2022 Contact Sidnee sidneeh@uidaho.edu with questions.

