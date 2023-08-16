Kathy Bell’s Wild Rags are — well — just wild.

For nearly 35 years, Bell of Darlington has sewn Wild Rags in every color and pattern imaginable, from paisleys, to florals, to stripes and plaids. There’s an assortment of Western designs like the one with fancy silver spurs and conchos on a deep red background, and lots and lots of wild animal prints, which are especially popular, she said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.