Kathy Bell’s Wild Rags are — well — just wild.
For nearly 35 years, Bell of Darlington has sewn Wild Rags in every color and pattern imaginable, from paisleys, to florals, to stripes and plaids. There’s an assortment of Western designs like the one with fancy silver spurs and conchos on a deep red background, and lots and lots of wild animal prints, which are especially popular, she said.
“When it comes to Wild Rags, the sky's the only limit,” Bell said.
Wild Rags, typically worn by cowboys and cowgirls have lots of different names, according to the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas. Depending on the region, they’re called cowboy scarves, bandanas or kerchiefs, in addition to Wild Rags.
Wild Rags originated in the mid-1800s. Back then, the first Wild Rags were often fashioned by cowboys themselves from flour sacks, which back in the day were large, high-quality, cotton bags left over after all the flour they held was used up, according to their website.
Then there’s how a Wild Rag is worn. Here, too, the style varies among individuals, but they’re usually folded into a triangle, rolled and wrapped around the neck. They’re secured with a square knot in the front or with a scarf slide. They can also be draped loosely over the chest and tied in the back.
A deceptively simple piece of cowboy gear, the website says, Wild Rags are most often used to keep out winter’s chill. They can be worn over the nose to keep out dust, or in an emergency, they can even be used as a bandage, a tourniquet, or a sling. They have even been used as an improvised lead rope for a horse or a dog leash.
Wild Rags can be worn all year round, even during the summer, to wipe away sweat, or dampened with water and worn, which has a cooling effect on the body.
Wild Rags are typically large and square-shaped and made out of a variety of fabrics. Cotton, silk or even fine wool are most often used. Since silk and wool need regular dry cleaning, and cotton requires a bit of ironing, Bell makes her Wild Rags from wash-and-wear Charmeuse Satin. The fabric is lightweight, smooth, super soft, kinda flowy and durable since it’s made from 100 percent polyester, according to mytextilefabric.com.
Bell made her very first Wild Rag when her daughter Teena married Chris Lord, a local cowboy.
“Teena’s picked peach as her accent color, so I made peach-colored Wild Rags for Chris and all his groomsmen,” Bell said. “Chris thought peach was too feminine so after the wedding he gave it back to me. I still have it and I still wear it. They never wear out.”
After the wedding, one thing led to another and people started asking Bell to make Wild Rags for them. One of her very first Wild Rag fans was her grandson Dallyn who would help himself to her Wild Rags in her sewing room.
“He told me recently he has about 30 Wild Rags, but his wife says he has about 60,” Bell said.
Bell sews and sells Wild Rags upon request but many of her Wild Rags are marketed through The King Mountain Supply in Moore. The store was previously a farm and ranch supply store popular among locals called, The Lost River Cooperative.
“It's ridiculous. I keep thinking I’ll saturate this market and they won’t sell any more but my Wild Rags keep getting more and more popular,” she said. “They sell very well here in the valley because it’s very cold here. People buy them for Christmas, Easter and Valentine’s Day gifts. One customer bought 15 to 16 Wild Rags for Christmas gifts but for the most part ranchers buy them. But who knows, maybe they’ll get popular with those who drive side-by-sides or ride motorbikes, which is also a popular activity around here. They’re versatile enough for any use.”
The King Mountain Supply typically carries about 25 or so of her Wild Rags and when they need to restock, they pick up the phone and call Bell who lives nearby. She keeps about 50 Wild Rags on hand at home. Her Wild Rags are 48 inches in size but she’ll custom-make practically any size a customer wants. The special requests she gets are usually for Wild Rags that measure 54 inches or 36 inches.
“Over the years Wild Rags have gotten bigger and bigger, sometimes people will even ask for one that’s 54-inches square. The larger sizes seem to be what cowboys like,” she said.
High school rodeo kids like her Wild Rags because it’s usually really cold during their rodeo season which starts in early spring. And she’s filled large orders from the Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association, a new start up association for kids in East Idaho, started by DeeDee Tucker, Megan Elkington and Becky Crapo. They suggested to the board to give awards the kids could put to use right away.
“Kathy’s Wild Rags were a perfect fit. Wild Rags have always been part of my life growing up, my dad never went anywhere on our ranch without his Wild Rag and Kathy made every single one he owns,” Crapo said. “I’ve continued that tradition and worn them myself, and my husband and our girls wear them. They’re very reasonably priced and of excellent quality which is rare these days. The quality is second to none.”
While the wilder patterns and larger sizes are appealing, Bell and her husband Preston stick with the solid colors.
“The first Wild Rags I made were all in solid colors. Most older men still like the solid colors. I'd say 10 percent of my customers prefer solids. While 90 percent of my customers are younger guys who like the wilder patterns and colors. Preston and I wear the same old, solid-colored ones year after year,” she said.
Bell also sews quilts in the winter to give as gifts. And she sews leather chaps and vests as well.
“I take every opportunity I get to make chaps as baby gifts. I love making baby chaps for parents who are connected to the Western World,” she said.
Like everything, prices have been on the upside, but her Wild Rags are still reasonably priced at $30 for a large Wild Rag or $20 for a smaller one. She charges a fee for postage but will split the cost of shipping on large orders.
To pick out your own special Wild Rag, stop by King Mountain Supply in Moore, or email Bell at kbell@atcnet, or just give her a call at 208 554-2272.
