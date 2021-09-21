The Idaho Water Resource Board plans to wrap up $5 million in upgrades this winter to infrastructure at Priest Lake to better regulate water levels there.
Last winter, the board built a 1,500-foot breakwater and deepened the thoroughfare channel at the Northern Idaho lake.
This winter, the board will extend the height of the Priest Lake outlet dam gates by 6 inches, completing the Priest Lake Water Management Project. The total cost of the project was funded by the Idaho Legislature along with a $250,000 contribution in local matching funds.
“This really was a fine, fine project — thank you sincerely,” Steve Klatt, director of the Bonner County Road and Bridge Department, told the Water Board members during a recent meeting in Coolin.
Roger Chase, former chairman of the Water Board, added, “In all of my years on the Water Board, this is one of the best projects that we’ve ever done. It’s great to see it in person.”
Extending the height of the outlet gates will give the Idaho Department of Water Resources additional flexibility in managing Priest Lake levels in dry years, IDWR hydrologist Matt Anders explained in a presentation looking at the challenge of managing lake levels when snowpack and lake inflows are below normal.
Idaho state law requires IDWR to maintain Priest Lake levels at full pool. In years with surplus snowpack and spring rain, it’s easier to maintain the full pool than it is in dry years, Anders explained. In fact, in 2021, water inflow into upper Priest Lake and main Priest Lake was one of the lowest in 70 years, he said. Having little to no surplus water means paying very close attention to the weather, snowpack, and water inflows to keep the lake level at full pool, he said.
IDWR policy calls for maintaining a minimum flow of 60 cubic feet per second in the Priest River, below the outlet dam. So there is a balancing act at play, he said.
“There’s some science here, but quite a bit of art,” Anders said, complimenting IDWR Northern Regional Manager Doug Jones for maintaining the lake at full pool in the very dry year of 2021, plus keeping the Priest River at over 100 cfs through July and August.
Looking back at the last 70 years of water records dating back to 1951, Anders showed on average how many days the lake dropped below full pool: 11 times in June; eight to 10 times in July; and 30 times in August.
IDWR’s plans to elevate lake levels by several inches in a dry year to provide more flexibility “is a good strategy,” he said.
“When we have the ability to store up to 6 inches of surplus flow with the new outlet gates, that will give us more flexibility to ensure we can keep the lake at full pool, while also providing enough flow in the Priest River below,” he said.
Experience has shown that it’s important not to keep the lake too full or it has impacts on docks and beach levels, Anders notes. Somewhere between 3.1 to 3.5 inches seems to be the sweet spot in dry years, he said. In wet years, the target is at 3.1 inches, knowing snowpack and inflows will be higher to maintain full pool, he said.