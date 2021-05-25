The Idaho Water Resource Board is permanently leasing 19 U.S. Forest Service water rights historically used for irrigating pasture in the Sawtooth Valley to augment Salmon River watershed flows and benefit endangered fish.
The water rights total 124 cubic feet per second. It's been decades since they've been used for irrigation. The Forest Service has been leasing them to a water supply bank to keep them active while no irrigation diversions have been taking place.
The water rights are sourced by the Upper Salmon River, Alturas Lake Creek, Valley Creek and several Salmon River tributaries, according to Water Board documents.
The water rights should help the board meet terms of a 2004 Snake River water rights agreement called the Nez Perce Agreement, thereby helping to protect chinook and sockeye salmon, steelhead and bull trout habitat in the watershed, according to the board. The board agreed to make a one-time payment of about $15,000 to the water bank to permanently secure the water rights.
"The U.S. Forest Service water rights are leased into the water supply bank, but they are not rented and could, in theory, rented out by other parties for irrigation purposes," the board's memorandum on the agreement reads. "A permanent rental for delivery to the (water board's) minimum stream flows would protect the water rights in stream in perpetuity, and contribute to the (board's) minimum stream flows and aid the recovery of (Endangered Species Act)-list fish species."
According to the board's river-gage data, during dry periods, minimum flows in parts of the watershed established by the Nez Perce Agreement have not always been met.
Nic Nelson, executive director of Idaho Rivers United, said availability of water is critically important to the health of the river system and its anadromous fish, and any effort to supplement flows, or the recharge of the aquifer, is beneficial.
Nelson said the Salmon watershed through the wilderness area offers some of the world's most pristine habitat, and he's been pleased by recent efforts to restore other sections of the watershed that have been affected by mining and agriculture.
"By and large we're getting back to having a very healthy and productive habitat for those fish," Nelson said. "The habitat is there now, if we can just get our fish back to it."
