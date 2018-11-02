To share the outlook for the 2019 irrigation season, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is co-hosting a free public discussion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in Boise.
The workshop has become increasingly popular with 50 to 75 attendees during the past few years, said Ron Abramovich, water supply specialist for the NRCS in Boise.
Participants will learn about the details of the 2018 runoff season and the upcoming 2019 water supply outlook. The workshop will be hosted at the auditorium at Washington Group Plaza, 720 Park Blvd.
During the morning session, topics presented include an update on current climate conditions, reservoir storage, and weather outlooks for the coming winter. During the afternoon, agency representatives will provide project updates and hear input from participants.
The annual event was started by the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Climate Impacts Group to discuss current and outlook conditions in the Pacific Northwest. The NRCS began hosting the event several years ago.
“We outgrew the IDWR conference room and now use a large auditorium,” Abramovich said.
Participating agencies include the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Idaho Department of Water Resources, Idaho Power, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Weather Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, PNW Climate Impacts Research Consortium, and the NOAA National Integrated Drought and Information System.
For more information or to register, contact the NRCS office at (208) 378-5700.
Online registration may be submitted at https://cpaess.ucar.edu/forms/idaho-water -supply-outlook-2018 -2019-season-registration