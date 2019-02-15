BOISE (NRCS) — January’s weather varied across the state and that was reflected in changes in Idaho’s snowpack, according to the February Water Supply Outlook Report released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho.
Warm temperatures in mid-January brought rain in the valleys and mid-elevations and snow to the higher elevations.
In regard to precipitation overall, the highest accumulation relative to normal was in the Little Wood basin, which received 109 percent of its average January precipitation. Conversely, the Clearwood basin received only 57 percent of its average precipitation for the first month of the year.
“It’s important to note that precipitation from the storms that hit between February 2 and 5 are not included in the streamflow forecasts in this report,” said Ron Abramovich, water supply specialist with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Daily water supply forecasts are available on the NRCS Idaho Snow Survey web page at https://tinyurl.com/JanStreamflow.
Most of Idaho’s reservoir systems are reporting near average or higher storage levels as of Jan. 31. Oakley, Salmon Falls and Lake Owyhee reservoirs are reporting below-average storage.
As of Feb. 5, snowpacks across Idaho range from 80 to 110 percent of median.
“Stay tuned for the second half of winter,” Abramovich said. “There is still a chance for the snow to recover to near normal levels by April 1, but we’ll need above-average precipitation in the next few months.”