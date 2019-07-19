BOISE — So far this wildfire season, the Idaho Department of Lands has recorded costs of $3,030,000, and that includes contracted aircraft costs for the whole year.
According to a fire season update presented to the state Land Board on Tuesday, fires on state-protected land thus far have “generally remained small and showed minimal resistance to control.”
As of Tuesday, there had been 87 fires and 557 acres burned so far on IDL-protected lands, including 22 lightning-caused blazes and 64 that were human-caused. The 20-year average for this date is 81 fires, which has been exceeded, but nearly 6,200 acres, which Idaho remains far below.
The figures don’t count fires on lands primarily protected by national forest or U.S. Bureau of Land Management personnel, and those fires are beginning to ramp up in southern Idaho. The Boise National Forest reported Tuesday that crews were responding to several new fires within the Cascade and Lowman ranger districts, including the lightning-caused Canyon Fire, which ignited late Sunday afternoon and has grown to 137 acres.
The largest wildfire so far on state-protected lands was the human-caused Prospect Fire, which ignited May 6 about 8 miles north of Harvard in north central Idaho. That one grew to 358 acres and has been put out.
Gov. Brad Little, who chairs the Land Board, asked state Lands Director Dustin Miller, “The one fire was a control burn. Is there somebody liable on that, somebody we’re going after for the cost of that fire?”
Miller responded, “That did occur on industrial land as a controlled burn, and it did spill a little over onto national forest ground and a little bit onto us. … We’ve got our investigators that are looking into that right now, to determine what happened out there and what that means for any reimbursable expenses to us.”
IDL has recorded $30,000 in reimbursable expenses so far, mostly related to Idaho fire crews sent to out-of-area fires in Canada and Alaska; some crews remain in Alaska. That brings the state’s net costs so far for the fire season to an even $3 million.
“Post-Fourth of July, you’ve got more people out in the woods, more likelihood of human ignitions happening,” Miller told the board, “and weather patterns, we see a lot more lightning storms moving through Idaho on IDL protection.”
The contracted aircraft are posted and ready around the state to respond as wildfires occur, Miller said.
While June saw above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, July is predicted to have above-normal temperatures and normal precipitation. August and September are forecast to have above-normal temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation. Above-normal fire potential is predicted for August and September in the North Idaho Panhandle, while the rest of the state is expected to have normal wildfire potential.
Noting the deployments of Idaho firefighters to Canada and Alaska, Miller said, “It’s an honor to be able to provide those resources to our neighbors. They look to us for our expertise. The other good thing about getting our firefighters out on some of these fires out-of-district, it helps with their qualifications and increases their skillsets as IDL firefighters. So we appreciate their service.”