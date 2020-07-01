This June 1, 2012 file photo shows the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Stanley, Idaho. A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, rejected a request by David Boren and Lynn Arnone to stop work on the trail that crosses Sawtooth Mountain Ranch.