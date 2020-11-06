BOISE — Thousands of Idaho agricultural workers, many who are considered “high-risk”, are in desperate need of face masks to help protect themselves and their families from contracting, or spreading, COVID-19 out in the community.
Many of these individuals work long hours in the fields and only have small windows of opportunity to go into town to run their own errands; with many businesses requiring masks to be worn to enter facilities, it leaves these workers without the ability to complete their tasks in town.
“I was getting my hair cut one day and a van of (agricultural) workers were dropped off so that they could get their hair cut only to find that the business requires patrons to wear face masks,” said Martha Madero, Promatora/Community Health Worker of Family Medicine Health Center. “They were going to go sit on the curb for the next two hours until the van came back to pick them up, but I just so happened to have a box full of cloth face masks in my trunk that I went out to give them”.
Family Medicine Health Center received a grant donation from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in the amount of $8,750 to purchase 5,000 cloth face masks that will be distributed in partnership with the Community Council of Idaho (CCI) on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at El Mercado, CCI’s administrative office (317 Happy Day Blvd. Caldwell, ID 83607) at 9:00 AM.
“Distributing these face masks to agricultural workers is part of the missions we both stand by; our commitment to providing resources and opportunities in education, housing, and healthcare to vulnerable populations of Idaho,” said Irma Morin, CEO, The Community Council of Idaho.
The Community Council of Idaho have been integral in collecting donations of materials that a group of seamstress’s craft into cloth face masks that will also be distributed to this group of workers, and the community in need. They will also be distributing “Ayuda Para Nuestras Familias” relief fund checks to farmworkers from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Family Medicine Residency of Idaho (FMRI), also known as Family Medicine Health Center (FMHC) is a non-profit organization with a dual mission; Train outstanding family medicine physicians to work in underserved and rural areas. Serve vulnerable populations of Idaho with high quality, affordable care in a collaborative environment. FMRI provides resident training for 50 Family practice physicians, 4 Fellowships, and a Pharmacy Residency. Family Medicine Health Center has nine clinic locations throughout the Treasure Valley, serving approximately 30,000 people each year. www.fmridaho.org www.fmhcidaho.org
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) mission is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's programs and services are designed to help people live healthy and be productive, strengthening individuals, families and communities. From birth throughout life, we help people improve their lives. www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov
Community Council of Idaho, Inc. purpose “To promote the general well-being of farmworkers, and low-income people, both in and out of the State of Idaho, by providing benefits and services to eligible recipients for the purpose of: Cultural Awareness, Civil Rights, Economic Development, Educational Opportunities, Employment Opportunities, Health Opportunities and Housing Opportunities. The agency has a long-standing commitment to providing resources and opportunities in education, housing, health and employment to low-income families. www.communitycouncilofidaho.org