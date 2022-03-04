BOZEMAN, Montana — An animal from a Gallatin County ranch has tested positive for brucellosis and the affected livestock herd is undergoing quarantine, Montana officials announced Feb. 22.
The herd in Gallatin County is the 12th herd that the Montana Department of Livestock has marked as brucellosis-affected since the state’s Designated Surveillance Area was first established in 2010, officials wrote in a news release.
The infected animal tested negative for brucellosis in 2021, but it tested as a “reactor” this January. That means it was “a non-negative with significantly elevated antibodies to brucellosis,” according to State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski.
Pathologists at the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory collected tissues after the animal was euthanized and passed them along to the National Veterinary Service Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. There, the positive result was confirmed.
Past brucellosis transmissions to livestock in the DSA have been from wild elk, but the cause of the most recent infection hasn’t yet been confirmed. The Montana Department of Livestock is conducting an epidemiological investigation, staff wrote in a news release.
Zaluski did not say where in Gallatin County the affected herd was located, nor did he identify the infected animal’s species. He did confirm that it was female.
Since 2016, the department has detected infections in three cattle operations and two domestic bison operations within the DSA, Zaluski said. Earlier this year, an animal from a livestock herd in Madison County also tested positive for brucellosis.
Brucellosis-affected livestock in the DSA must be quarantined until a whole-herd test is conducted— usually around calving, Zaluski said.
The timing is important because the disease can remain dormant in an animal until the hormones associated with calving trigger it, he said.
In this case, herds adjacent to the brucellosis-affected herd in Gallatin County already had been tested recently, which means those animals don’t need to be placed under quarantine, according to Zaluski.
“A voluntary annual herd test can be performed at a time when animals are already being worked, such as fall pregnancy checking,” he said in a news release. “The ability to control the timing of a herd test minimizes disruption when testing is required as part of an epidemiological investigation.”
Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease that can cause cattle and domestic bison to miscarry or produce weak young. It spreads when animals come into contact with the birth tissues and fluids of infected animals.
The disease can also spread to humans through unpasteurized milk products and occupational exposure. Because it is highly regulated in livestock, the incidences of people contracting brucellosis have nearly been eliminated, Zaluski said.
Before the creation of the DSA in 2010, if two or more Montana livestock herds were affected by the disease within a two-year period, the state would lose its brucellosis Class Free Status with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A loss of Class Free Status carries significant economic consequences, both for producers and the state’s livestock industry as a whole.
Zaluski said that when Montana lost its Class Free Status in 2008, the state lost $7 million and $15 million annually, according to an economic analysis from the USDA.
Montana no longer faces a Loss of Class Free Status as long as brucellosis transmissions occur within the boundaries of the DSA and the state aggressively investigates any infection, Zaluski said.
The DSA covers a large chunk of southwest Montana, and it marks the portion of the state where brucellosis exists in wildlife. Ranchers in the area must meet additional disease testing requirements.
Zaluski said that the department sees a high rate of brucellosis testing compliance, and livestock producers in the DSA frequently get their animals tested more often than the law requires.
“A robust testing program not only benefits individual operations but protects our entire industry and our trading partners,” he said in the news release.