GREENLEAF — When Rhonda and Rich Pickett — owners of Pickett Auction Service in the small Canyon County town of Greenleaf — took a leap of faith and began offering solely online auctions through their auction service, they were met with harsh criticism and disapproval from the rest of the local auction community.
Rich said he even had to ask someone to leave at one point because they were so indignant about his new online approach.
“The day before the auction closed, (they) came back in and apologized,” Rich said. “We sat down at the computer and showed them how to do it. They ended up buying a couple things and said, ‘That’s the only way to have an auction.’ ”
Almost 10 years later, Rhonda and Rich have built an extremely successful business through their online auctions. Since making the switch in 2009, they’ve sold equipment in about 43 states and nine countries. Rich said they’ve shipped off items to places such as Cuba, Dubai and Ethiopia. Pickett Auction Service is one of the top online auction services in southwestern Idaho, particularly when it comes to auction services for large equipment, such as farm tools.
While they are proud of their success, it wasn’t an easy road for them.
The old days
According to Rich, auctions have a very long history and have always been a part of not just American culture, but cultures all over the world. Auctions gained popularity after the Civil War, because there was a lot of military surplus and the U.S. government needed people to sell it.
Throughout the years, the role of the auction has continued to ebb and flow, with its purposes expanding beyond military surplus.
Nowadays, there is still a strong need for farmers, ranchers and individuals to utilize auction services because they all have items needing to be sold. For many people, taking the time to advertise and sell their items themselves isn’t as appealing as having someone else do it for them, according to Rich. That’s where the auction service comes in.
For a long time, live auctions were the most popular type of auction out there. Essentially, according to Rhonda, the auction would be an all day affair — sometimes even a couple days.
“They got to see their neighbors and it was fun for them to see what things sold for and who bought it. It was a real social event,” Rhonda said. “That’s been a huge thing that they didn’t want to let go of with the live setting, because you don’t really have that in the internet setting at all.”
Introducing eBay
Back in the early 1990s, there was a group of people who met with the National Auctioneers Association and expressed their interest in making a move to the internet,, said Rich. This group was interested in changing the way auctions are done and thought the NAA might be interested in being a part of those changes. But the NAA decided it wasn’t t interested in going online and wanted to continue doing what it had been doing.
The group the NAA met with was eBay, which is now one of the top 10 largest internet companies by revenue. Rich said ever since eBay started their internet auctions, the rest of the auction community has been trying to catch up.
In 2009 they decided to reconstruct the way auctions were run by establishing themselves in the online world.
“We were one of the first ones in the area (to hold internet auctions),” Rich said “It’s a way to bring more buyers to see the merchandise you have to sell. In today’s world, nobody has time to go spend all day or two days standing around an auction to try and buy one or two items.”
Many of their sellers, buyers, and other local auction services in the area told them they were going to ruin the industry.
“We were forcing change and they didn’t want to change,” Rhonda said. “They wanted to stay in a bubble, but we could see that it could possibly work.”
Rhonda and Rich were right — it did work and many other local businesses simply followed exactly what Pickett Auction Service was doing once they realized it could work.
The new norm
Rhonda said adjusting to the internet environment for their business wasn’t an easy transition and consisted of a steep learning curve. Ultimately, the natural human competitiveness, the need to sell and the need to buy will always exist in our culture, which means the need for auction services will, too, regardless of the way the services are provided.
“The need of the auction industry will continue,” Rich said. “What form it takes? That has to evolve. You have to keep looking toward the future in order to sell your product. I really do think the internet auction will be around for a long time.”