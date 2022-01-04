Many progressive ranchers have made their operations more efficient by adding cameras in their birthing barns.
With cameras in place, workers can remotely monitor animals in maternity pens without having to make frequent trips outdoors in cold weather.
Josh and Maggie Malson, with Malson Angus & Herefords, located near Parma, raise registered bulls for sale. Maggie and her daughters also raise sheep. A few years ago they purchased cameras to help monitor activity in the barn during calving and lambing seasons.
“Originally we bought the cameras for monitoring ewes during lambing,” Maggie said. “The first year we were lambing, I was getting up every two hours to go to the barn to check on the ewes. I had to get up, get dressed and drive to the barn. I wasn’t getting much sleep. It was like having a newborn baby again!”
The next year she installed barn cameras, with the ability to view images on her phone.
“All I had to do was wake up and check my phone instead of going down to the barn, unless there was a reason,” she explained.
“When we had the ‘snowmageddon’ in 2017, we had to put cows in the barn to calve. Usually we have our cattle calving out at pasture, but that year the weather was so bad — with so much snow — we put many of them in the barn and we could check on them with the cameras. This has proven to be a great management tool for both the lambing and calving,” Maggie said. “We don’t put cows in the barn very often as they prefer being outside, but any time we have anything in the barn, we can check on them without disturbing them.”
The view can be controlled from her phone. The two cameras are set up through a phone app and can also be shared with her oldest daughter. She can check on them when she is at school or anywhere else.
The cameras are mounted on different walls, and rotate so their direction can be changed with her phone and she can also zoom in on any view for a closer look.
“These cameras also have a microphone and sound,” Maggie said. “I can hear the sheep if one of them is making a low bleating sound like she’s about to lamb or if a cow is calving and gently mooing, we can hear that too.”
If the kids are in the area around the barn, working with their show cattle or anything else, Maggie can see what’s happening and call them on her phone.
“I can talk to them and have them take a look in the barn; I don’t have to run down there all the time to check on things. This year we plan to put in a third camera, just to get another angle of view in the barn," she said.
She thought about having an outside camera also, but most of the cows are farther away for calving — out in the pasture.
“We don’t need a camera as much on the outside, but any time we have something in the barn we can monitor and have eyes on them," she said.
Having the cameras has helped save several lambs and calves.
“Two years ago my daughter and I were driving home from an appointment. We’d had two ewes lamb earlier that day, so that afternoon we were watching on the camera and checking another one," she said. "My daughter saw one of them drop a lamb and my husband and hired man were in the barnyard. I called them on my phone, and they were able to go right in there and make sure the ewe got the membranes off the lamb and make sure it could start breathing.”
The Malson family also has pigs, and when the show pigs are in the barn they can be checked on.
“If we have calves that might have a problem and are in the barn for some reason — maybe because we’ve put them with a new mom, or for any other reason — we can check on them. The cameras save a lot of time.”
It’s handy to see things you might miss otherwise, like a calf coming backward.
“Using the app on my phone, I can zoom in on something and get a closer view, and have a better idea about a problem and whether we need to rush out there,” Maggie said.
Many companies today sell cameras and a person can shop around to see what might best fit certain needs.
“We bought Foscam cameras. Some friends of ours use cameras and gave us information when we got our first one, and I ordered them through Amazon. These are more of a home security camera. Some companies make barn camera systems, but these were affordable and gave us something to start with and try out before we invested in a bigger system," she said. "These have worked really well for us and do the job because I can zoom in on any view, move it around to look different directions in the barn, and have sound with it.”
The basic system has been adequate for what they needed.
“If a person isn’t sure they want to make a big investment, I recommend starting with something inexpensive like this, to see how the cameras work and what they might need if they want something different later. It may depend on where you plan to put them. These are designed for indoors,” she explained.
If a person wants an outdoor system, she recommends looking for cameras that are made to be outdoors, or have a way to protect them from moisture.
“Some friends of ours have theirs outside the barn (for checking lambing pens outside) but those cameras are covered. They can be mounted on the barn or on a pole, with a protective cover over the top,” Maggie said. “Ours are connected to Wi-Fi, and can also be hard-wired. They need internet connection to send images to our phones. Some people have a TV in their house where images can be viewed, but we just have them on our phones. It’s a simple system but has worked really well."
The way their barn is set up, they can see a lot with the two cameras, set at different angles.
“These are very easy to set up and work very well with the app on our phones, with minimal investment,” she said. “Having barn cameras has saved us time, peace of mind, animals, and sleep.”
Carmen Willmore, A University of Idaho Extension educator from Lincoln County, raises goats and uses barn cameras while her does are kidding.
“We’ve had our cameras three years. We purchased them through Amazon and downloaded an app on our phones. Most security cameras are like that; you download the app and synchronize the cameras to your phone,” she said. “When we installed these in our main barn, we needed to get a Wi-Fi extender to have enough service from the house to the barn. We also installed cameras in the kidding pen where most of the goats give birth and where we keep them a couple days with their babies before we put them back outside. That barn was closer to the house."
They also put cameras in a loafing shed.
“We had some one-foot sections of 2-by-4 boards and used zip ties to attach them to the rafters rather than permanent attachments so we can move them around. For instance, at one point we decided to use an extra set of kidding pens and needed another camera, so we took one out of the other barn, to have more coverage," Willmore said.
These are portable and provide flexibility for several uses.
“If we have a lot of the pens filled, we put more cameras there, to make sure we can see everything — to make sure newborns are not getting stepped on, and that they are bonding and suckling, etc. In the pens where we have the pregnant does that are near term, we can monitor and notice if one goes off by herself, or is lying down straining, or if there’s a water bag emerging. We can watch them go through labor without having to go out there and disturb them unless we do see a problem,” Carmen said.