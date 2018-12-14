BELGRADE, Mont. — For the fourth time in nine years, the Belgrade City Council last week voted against an ordinance allowing residents to keep chickens in city limits.
The issue arose three weeks ago when a Belgrade Police compliance officer saw chickens in the backyard of residents Keri and Nick Carson. Keri approached the council during its Nov. 19 meeting to bring the ordinance back to life. She said Dec. 3, and Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark confirmed Dec. 4, the police received no complaints about her four chickens. Even so, Clark said it is illegal to keep chickens in town and most offenders, like the Carsons, are aware of the current rule banning urban chickens.
The council vote was tied 3-3, which allowed Mayor Russ Nelson to cast his vote against the measure. Nelson said he has always been against backyard chickens and will continue to vote against chickens.
“I don’t think they belong in the city of Belgrade,” he said after the meeting. “I don’t believe they are necessary in the city of Belgrade. That’s just how I feel.”
Councilmembers Anne Koentopp, Ken Smith, and Jim Simon also voted against the ordinance for different reasons.
Koentopp has always denied allowing chickens since the issue first cropped up in 2009.
“I just don’t want them in our neighborhoods; there’s too many small lots,” Koentopp said after the meeting. “I’m just not in favor of them in town.”
Smith said he doesn’t have anything against chickens, but his main concern is adding more ordinances onto the police’s already full plate.
“It could be a little difficult to oversee in terms of the code enforcement,” Smith said. “It becomes more involved. They have plenty to do without this.”
Simon said he doesn’t have an opinion either way regarding chickens. His vote hinged on feedback from residents. Simon was not on the council at the last Nov. 17, 2014, vote.
“I received more calls and discussions from people in opposition to it,” he said. “I was hoping there would be more people here in favor of it that showed up tonight. If the situation comes around again it could change based on public comment and belief.”
Three people spoke in favor of the ordinance that included Keri and Nick Carson while one resident spoke against — former Councilman John Youngberg — who pointed out disease potential, a potential for increased vermin in town, and additional costs to the city for upkeep and enforcement.
Councilmembers Brad Cooer, Kris Menicucci, and Jim Doyle voted in favor of passing the ordinance. Cooper attempted to make the issue more appealing by limiting allowable chickens to four rather than six. Menicucci said the city increased code compliance officers from one to two recently, which would help with any potential enforcement issues. She also said the city allows multiple dogs and cats, and even exotic animals with a council-approved permit.