WASHINGTON, D.C. (BLM) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking contractors for off-range pastures to provide a free-roaming environment and quality care for wild horses removed from Western public lands, according to a news release.
As of March 1, 2018, the wild horse and burro population on public lands was estimated at 82,000 animals, which is more than triple the number of animals the land can support in conjunction with other legally mandated land uses.
The bureau will award multiple contracts that can accommodate 200 to 5,000 head of wild horses, with a four- or nine-year renewal option. All contracts require supplemental feed for a minimum of four months to ensure that animals maintain a quality body condition throughout the dormant months.
Bids will be accepted through May 3 from Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas Panhandle (only north of Hwy 82 and 84), Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The area west of the Cascade Mountain. Range in Oregon and Washington is excluded.
Applicants who are new to conducting business with the government must first obtain a Duns and Bradstreet number at www.dnb.com and then register atwww.sam.gov/ to respond to the solicitation. No fee is involved. The solicitation describes what to submit to the BLM and where to send it. To obtain the contract solicitation:
1. Go to www.fed connect.net;
2. Click on “Search Public Opportunities”;
3. Under Search Criteria, select “Reference Number”;
4. Enter the solicitation’s reference number “140L0119R0002;
5. Click Search” and once the solicitation’s information appears, download the information on the right.
For assistance, contact Kemi Ismael at 202-912-7098 or kismael@blm.gov. A list of frequently asked questions is available at: www.blm.gov/whb.
To learn more about the wild horse or burro program, visit https://blm.gov/whb