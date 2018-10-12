SRAGUE RIVER, Ore. — an unlikely spot for a sanctioned British Military Exercise on the surface, but as you dig deeper it really is quite fascinating.
One Bar Cattle Co., of Sprague River, played host to five soldiers of the British Army — the Household Cavalry in specific — for a week. The Yainax Ranch is owned by Mike LaGrande and his family. The visit from across the pond was actually a British military exercise. The goal was to learn about Western horsemanship to hopefully be able to apply back in England to enhance the already very impressive mounted division. But the exercise became much more.
It all began when Ken LaGrande, Mike’s son, moved to London to open an office for the family’s Sun Valley Rice business of California as their overseas market expanded. Being somewhat of a country boy, Ken looked for an outlet from his office demands. Through the grapevine, he became aware of a group of 60 to 70 volunteers that exercise the queen’s horses downtown London in Hyde Park.
The queen’s stables in London house about 240 horses, of which some 200 are exercised daily. The “Black Beauties” are used by the mounted regiment for ceremonial state occasions and also fulfill the duties of the Queen’s Life Guard virtually every day. It is interesting to note that her majesty names each of the horses. The majority of the horses are brought from Ireland and are preferably black and of a certain disposition. Approximately 25 horses are added per year with the retiring of the same.
Through the process of being considered as a volunteer, Ken was asked about his experience in riding English.
He replied, “Today will be my first!”
Obviously his many years in the saddle in the States more than prepared him for the task. So for more than a year Ken has arrived at the stable dressed in coat and tie for the morning exercise ritual. He is assigned a horse and is allowed to ride only in Hyde Park, where as the “Blues & Royals” and the “Lifeguards” can venture beyond.
A friendship between Ken and several of the military began and has continued. Ken extended the offer to make a visit to America and Trooper Leader Piers Flay began work to make it happen.
After going through the proper channels, five young men, aged in their 20s and early 30s headed to Oregon for a week. It is their belief that this is the first time ever that such an exercise has been sanctioned.
The group included: Blues & Royals Flay, Daniel Pacey and Charlie Leslie plus Lifeguards Daniel Martin and Tom Brown. Martin is the only married man and resides outside London. He is an instructor and part of the riding staff in Windsor. Brown recently completed his riding instruction under the control of Martin.
Many of the Household Cavalry often have no prior horsemanship experience. Among our five visitors only three of the five had ridden prior to the beginning of their training at the riding school.
Over their seven-day stay, the group gathered and processed cattle horseback — Western style. Of course, this was after being outfitted in Western attire, Wrangler jeans, boots, Western shirts and cowboy hats.
Back at the ranch, Charlie Lesliewas wowed by the scenery and wild, open spaces. They all consider their new American friends as extended family.
When asked, “What do you consider the most important lesson learned, to take back to England?” Tom Brown replied, “Mike (LaGrande) showed us that horses are capable of so much more than I ever realized.” Piers agreed saying, “It is so impressive to watch these folks work cattle. Their horses seem to respond by instinct.”
Daniel Martin, the riding instructor, was astounded by the level and standard of horsemanship.
“We gained so much knowledge and should be able to improve on our training of riding. If we apply some of their simple maneuvers our horses will perform so much greater.” Charlie said. “Horses are definitely a tool of their trade and they utilize that tool to the fullest.”
Daniel Pacey was impressed with the teamwork of the horses, riders and each other.
“They just all know what to do without a lot of talking,” he said.
During their stay in Oregon, friends and ranch employees of the LaGrandes also made a mark. The Smith family, Dericx, ranch manager, his sons, Taylor and Brecx, and friends Chuck and Susie Vincent participated on a couple of days to enlighten the group on the ranch way of life and horsemanship.
Piers and Martin were in agreement that the add-ons “were great.” Dan continued, “They allowed us to share our knowledge and made us feel welcome.” Piers chimed in, “We owe them all a huge thank you!”
Taylor noted that the folk’s, from England, background with horses and how they get the end result is quite “different from ours.” And that he totally enjoyed exchanging information about horses and ranch life.
As for the exercise itself, all agreed that the lessons were too many to list.
Charlie summed it up saying he was impressed with their complete immersion in the western lifestyle and use of horses. “It’s so robust and has given us such a broader approach to horses.”