Three Caldwell students received awards at an Oct. 25 ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, for their successes in the National Junior Hereford Association Fed Steer Shootout.
Elizabeth Shaw was awarded champion commercial pen. Emma Shaw was awarded champion purebred. Lydia Shaw was awarded reserve champion purebred.
For three years, the NJHA has brought real-world experience and education to its junior membership. This year, 67 youth from 15 states entered 206 steers in the NJHA Fed Steer Shootout contest, powered by BioZyme Inc., and the Feed the Future program. This year’s NJHA contest winners received nearly $20,000 in awards from the Hereford Youth Foundation of America and BioZyme.
Contestants collected actual feedyard performance and carcass merit data on pens and individual entries of Hereford and Hereford-influenced steers while gaining a comprehensive industry education on topics such as ultrasound technology, genetics and cattle health. All steers were fed at Gregory Feedlots in Tabor, Iowa, and through a sponsorship from Texas Stardance Cattle, steers were hauled to and harvested at National Beef Packing Co. in Dodge City, Kansas, as candidates for the Certified Hereford Beef brand.
“The NJHA Fed Steer Shootout proved to be yet another successful year for the participants and I would like to congratulate all of the winners on their accomplishments,” says Trey Befort, AFA director of commercial programs. “I am proud of all of the youth who have taken the initiative to participate in this contest and look forward to watching this program grow and develop in the years to come.”
Participation nearly doubled from the previous year. Contestants entered performance portfolios from data reports they received throughout the feeding period, and wrote an essay about what they learned from the process. The top five participants were selected from the submitted portfolios, and had the opportunity to travel to Kansas City to compete for the NJHA Fed Steer Shootout Junior of the Year title during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting and Conference. These juniors presented a short speech and were interviewed about what they learned from the contest and how they can apply this knowledge in the beef industry.
The NJHA is one of the most active junior beef breed programs in the country with almost 3,500 members.