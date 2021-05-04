Darol Dickinson was born in 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas, and has led a life as colorful as his Texas Longhorn cattle.
He’s been an artist, illustrator, photographer, writer, cattle breeder, cattle judge, involved with several breed and cattle organizations and a passionate supporter of beef-type Longhorns. He has written several books including "Horn Stew" (a collection of stories about people who produced great horses and cattle), "Filet of Horn" (an autobiographical collection of interesting business ventures), and a how-to-book on livestock photography.
“I am a Will James fan. He was an artist and wrote books. His goal was to make enough money to buy a ranch near Pryor, Montana, and raise longhorns and horses. When I was a little kid, before I could read, my dad read Will James’ book 'Smoky' to me, reading a chapter every night. At the end of the book, Dad and I both cried. I eventually read every book Will James wrote, and today we sell them in our ranch store. We encourage people to have their kids read 'Smoky the Cowhorse,' 'Lone Cowboy' (Will James’ life story), and other classic books with his great illustrations,” said Dickinson.
“My early years were formed by Will James. As a teenager, I did paintings and portraits, selling them for $2 to $5. By the time I went to college I’d sold enough paintings that I was able to write a check for my first semester.”
He painted portraits of people’s horses and herd bulls during his college years and was adamant about correct details. He diligently studied anatomy, light and shadow. A veterinarian gave him a medical anatomy book that had drawings showing how to do various surgeries — with diagrams of animal skeletons (mostly cattle), arteries and veins, inner muscles and outer muscles of the body. Every time he sold a painting he used the money to buy Texas longhorns or land.
In 1963, Darol married Linda Correll. Their ranch headquarters was on the high plains of Colorado. Soon their children Kirk, Chad, Joel and Dela were born.
While building the ranch in Colorado, Darol visited ranches that had longhorns— mostly in Texas.
“I’d ask them if they’d let me pick some cows to buy. I’d pick three to six head from herds of 50 to 75 cows. I’d get those paid for, or buy some on credit, and take them home to Colorado. The Texas ranchers rarely turned me down, and I couldn’t believe they would actually let me pick whatever I wanted from their herd,” he said.
By 1967 he had seven cows and within a few years had picked the top cattle from 15 longhorn herds in Texas — the cream of the crop. He started raising herd sires and selling offspring back to the same ranches because they could see the improvement in quality.
By 1975 he had 55 cows. He found the top Longhorn bull in the nation, Texas Ranger JP, and leased him for three breeding seasons and collected semen.
“We started halter-breaking all the bull calves that might make herd sires. As we halter-broke them, we scored then for intelligence. We scored on nervousness, ease of submission to training and leading, how quick they learned — and how jumpy they were and whether they would kick when you thought they were gentle,” said Dickinson.
“Sometimes we’d roll up an overhead door that rattled, as a test, and score the cattle on how much they reacted, whether they were jumpy or just slept through it. After 50 years of scoring, selecting and breeding, we’ve developed some of the highest IQ cattle in the nation. They have the ability to make their own decisions for their own benefit,” he said.
They think, instead of just reacting to something, he said.
“As we kept working with the smarter cattle we found they were much quicker and easier to halter-break and train. Today our grandkids halter break every bull on the ranch,” he said.
The whole family is involved with the ranch, and everything is a team effort. Darol said it would not work, without them.
“I’m the old man who did the early battles, but my boys and my hard-working wife ARE the ranch, as I cripple on. I am 79 this year. Our ranch would not be a success without my great family team,” Darol said.
By 1979 Dickinson Cattle Co had 200 registered cattle and did embryo transfers. Dr. Charles Vincent from Kansas State University was a pioneer in this technology. “He came to our ranch one day each month. During the early 1980’s, the cattle company had 1,200 recipient cows maintained for receiving embryos. We had 87 superior donor cows that were flushed every 50 to 70 days. One day Dr. Vincent transferred 105 embryos.”
The ranch grew to 2,000 cattle on 20,000 acres in six counties.
Dickinson has been performance testing his cattle since the early 1970s, but at first it was challenging to get the data he wanted.
“Back in 1967 I was 24 years old and had six cows and calves. I wanted to get weights on the calves at weaning time, so I loaded them into a borrowed horse trailer and hauled them 20 miles to the Pikes Peak Co-op that had a truck scale. To weigh the calves, I parked the truck with the trailer backed up over the scale, put a halter on each calf and dragged it out the trailer door and tied that calf standing on the scale. I’d run into the feed store and weigh it, then drag that calf back into the trailer and pull another one out. So I had weights on those first calves, pulling them out the back of an old horse trailer,” he said.
By the late 1970s he focused entirely on cattle; he quit traveling to take photos or do paintings and immersed himself in longhorns.
“Everything we’ve done since then revolves around the longhorn business. It’s been great for our family. We have three sons and a daughter, and our son Kirk does all the computer work, website, etc. Our youngest son Joel does the AI, embryo transfer and herd management. We have eight grandchildren who work the ranch part-time or full time,” Dickinson said.
In 1993 the Dickinson family sold the Colorado property and relocated to the Ohio River Valley Grass Lands of eastern Ohio—moving the herd 1,338 miles and starting a new clientele in the eastern U.S. Their ranch is in the Appalachian foot hills, about 5,000 acres near the historic town of Barnesville.
The family raises all their replacement females — rarely buying any outside cattle.
“We can’t trust other people’s data so we prefer to raise our own. We sell about 500 cattle each year and two-thirds of those are registered breeding stock. The rest are sold as processed beef through the ranch store. Many people would rather buy meat here at the ranch, driving out here on a gravel road, than purchase at city stores, because they trust us,” he said.
All company's cattle sell privately, mostly via the internet.
“Highly promoted auctions are not an economical way to sell," he said. "There are many unnecessary costs that are passed on to the buyer. We had to create some different markets, and do things different. It worked with a breed of cattle that nobody else wanted, and it became great. It was the trail less traveled!”
The family enterprise includes the Head to Tail Store, which sells fresh and canned longhorn meat, plus anything and everything made from longhorn hides and horns, all of which can also be ordered online. They offer public ranch tours, where people can see the longhorns and other exotic cattle.