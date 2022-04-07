Several bulls from a beef cattle herd in Box Elder County have tested positive for trichomoniasis — a venereal disease spread between cattle during breeding — and ten potentially exposed herds are awaiting test results, authorities say.
According to a news release Thursday from the Utah State Veterinarian’s Office, the herd grazed in southern Idaho during the summer of 2021 with at least six herds from Utah as part of a grazing association.
Of the ten herds awaiting test results, five herds belong to the grazing association and five herds neighbor affected properties, the release states.
“It is concerning to have this large of an outbreak of Trich in Utah cattle herds,” said Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor in the news release. “Our office is working closely with local veterinarians to conduct testing and are taking measures to stop the spread of this disease.”
Bailee Woolstenhulme, the public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture, said it’s believed that the owner of the suspected bulls didn’t get them tested.
The news release states one positive herd was moved to the grazing association last year without proper paper work and bulls from this herd were leased to other ranches for breeding purposes.
Yearly testing for Trich is required for bulls in Utah, according to the news release, though Dairy cattle and bison bulls are exempt. Woolstenhulme said owners who fail to test could be fined $1000 for each untested bull.
Trich-positive cattle handle the infection in different ways. According to the news release, infected cows will abort the fetus from breeding and clear the infection. But bulls remain infected for life, requiring them to be culled from the herd.
This year, according to Woolstenhulme, the average price for breeding bulls is around $5,000 per bull, with some high-end animals priced at $9000.
Trich infections resulting in slaughtered bulls and increased abortion rates can be economically devastating for ranchers, according to the release. Woolstenhulme said this is why testing cattle is so important.
“It gets to be a real mess,” Woolstenhulme said.
According to the release, steps are being taken to quarantine affected animals while herds with positive cases will be placed on a plan to stop the spread of the disease.
Those concerned that their cattle may have been exposed are encouraged to email the state veterinarian at statevet@utah.gov.