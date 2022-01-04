CENTENNIAL, Colo. — “Everything is bigger in Texas,” and that includes the speaker lineup for the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show to be held Feb. 1-3, in Houston. General session speakers will hit audiences hard with powerful messages that educate, motivate and inspire.
The convention will kick off on Feb. 1, with Buzz Brainard, host of Music Row Happy Hour, who will be back by popular demand as emcee during the general sessions. Brainard’s voice is well known on SiriusXM radio, Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.
The Opening General Session on Tuesday will pack a punch with legendary boxer and famous griller George Foreman. Foreman grew up in Houston and went on to become an Olympic gold champion, heavyweight division boxing world champion, entrepreneur and well-known pitchman for the grill that bears his name.
Wednesday’s two general sessions will focus on today’s issues and tomorrow’s outlook. NCBA’s Washington, D.C., policy team will give a state of the industry overview and provide updates on taxes, cattle markets, conservation, animal health, trade, infrastructure and much more.
CattleFax’s outlook seminar will highlight demand and supplies for beef, cattle and competing proteins. They will present a price and profitability outlook for 2022 and beyond for all classes of cattle and beef, explore export and import markets, and provide a grain outlook. Meteorologist Matt Makens will also give a 2022 weather forecast highlighting weather pattern changes for the United States and around the world.
Plan to attend a new high-profile session on Thursday morning entitled “Beef: Here and There, Domestic and Abroad. A Discussion of Policy and Diplomacy.” featuring British Ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, to hear an update on the beef business climate in the United States and around the globe.
The Closing General Session will celebrate the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Program and BQA award winners and will feature two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Theismann. Theismann was on top of his game before an injury shattered both his career and his boyhood dream. Listen to Theismann’s story to learn how to tackle change by keeping a positive mental outlook and committing to a vision that guides you to the top.
Convention wraps up Thursday evening with the Cowboy Comedy Club featuring headliner Jim Gaffigan. Gaffigan is a Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, best-selling author, Emmy-winning performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.
General session admission is included in many registration options, including the popular family pack, which offers a $100 discount on the purchase of one Cattle Industry Member registration, one Guest Cattle Industry Member registration and two Student registrations. For more information and to register, visit convention.ncba.org.