A Beef Quality Assurance certification training has been scheduled for 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 in Burley.
The certification training will be hosted at Burley Arena at Burley High School, 2100 Park Ave. The event is open to producers, packers, feedlot staff, transportation staff, market staff, animal nutritionists and veterinarians. Lunch is included.
BQA certification is a marketing tool to build consumer demand and create consumer confidence in beef. In the future, a premium may be offered for BQA-certified products, according to the Idaho Beef Council.
"In today's marketplace, customers along the supply chain want to know more about the food they buy. Some major brands such as Tyson and Wendy's have already set goals to procure beef from BQA-certified sources, with others sure to follow," a BQA press release reads.
The program will include a stockmanship and stewardship live demonstation with Dr. Ron Gill, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension specialist and National BQA 2018 Educator awardee. University of Idaho Extension educators will present additional BQA certification topics to complete the requirements for BQA and BQA Transportation certification.
Registration will be taken through Jan. 3 at ncba-uvcwn.formstack.com/forms/idbc_bqa_registration.