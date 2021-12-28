BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based council advises the Secretary of the Interior concerning the issues related to land use planning or the management of the public land resources within the state of Idaho.
The RAC consists of 15 citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, and energy industry representatives. The council provides advice to the BLM on public land issues.
“The Idaho RAC is an important forum for the community conversation that is a key component of public land management,” said Peter Ditton, BLM Idaho Acting State Director. “By ensuring that RAC representation reflects a variety of perspectives, members provide a valuable service to the Bureau by delving into matters and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource issues.”
The BLM, which manages more land than any other Federal agency, has RACs located across the West. The diverse membership of each RAC is aimed at achieving a balanced outlook that the BLM needs to accomplish its mission, which is to manage the public lands for multiple uses.
RACs are critical in assisting the BLM by providing advice and recommendations on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, energy and mineral development, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues.
The descriptions for RAC positions are as follows:
• Category One – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.
• Category Two – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.
• Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others for appointment by the Secretary. The BLM will evaluate nominees based on their education, training, experience, and knowledge of the geographic area of the RAC. Nominees must be residents of Idaho and should demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Information about the RAC appointment process and a RAC application are available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply
Nominations and completed applications should be sent to the BLM Idaho State Office, attn: MJ Byrne, 1387 South Vinnell Way, Boise, Idaho 83709 or emailed to mbyrne@blm.gov. All nominations from represented interests or organizations should include a completed application, letters of reference, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
The BLM will consider nominations until Jan. 21, 2022. For more information, please contact MJ Byrne at (208) 373-4006, or mbyrne@blm.gov.