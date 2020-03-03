A suspect has been cited for allegedly illegally dumping 13 cattle carcasses on public land just outside of Shoshone, according to a Bureau of Land Management press release.
The BLM did not release the suspect's name, based on the fact that the case is still pending. Farm & Ranch is seeking to obtain the suspect's identity through a Freedom of Information Act request.
A BLM employee reportedly discovered the carcasses earlier this winter.
Law enforcement officials traced the cattle carcasses to an owner based on the brand and cited the owner, with a misdemeanor for illegally disposing of waste on public land. The charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The owner was also forced to remove the animals, according to the BLM.
“Disposing of household or construction waste or dead animals or leaving behind trigger trash are not victimless crimes,” said Twin Falls District Law Enforcement Ranger Mike Billo. “We do our best to investigate these illegal dumping sites and hold those responsible accountable.”
The BLM's Shoshone field manager, Codie Martin, said carcass dumping bothers hunters and hikers who use public lands and must endure the sight and smell, as well as other grazing permittees who must move their cattle to other pastures to avoid the potential for the spreading of diseases.
The Twin Falls District of the BLM encourages anyone who has information about any illegal dumping to call (208) 735-4600.