Brent Elkington is Bonneville County’s newest lifetime achievement award winner. The award was given during the Bonneville County Cattlemen's Association’s annual dinner meeting Jan. 20 in Idaho Falls.
Elkington is a hard worker, dependable, devoted to family, and a man of few words.
“I really don’t know what to say about it but it’s an honor to receive it,” Elkington said. “I’m sure there are a lot of other guys who deserve it, but they picked me out this year.”
The award was given to Brent by his brother and partner Keith Elkington. Keith was the 2018 BCCA lifetime achievement award winner. Both are known in industry as being visionaries much like their ancestors.
The brothers have continued what their grandfather William Henry Elkington started in Bone, when the elder Elkington bought an existing homestead and 320 acres on Squaw Creek. Bone sits high above the Snake River Plain and Idaho Falls. Their grandfather bought the farm with a creek which, with a reservoir he built and ditches he dug, irrigated the land parched by the relentless drought and rugged dry winds during the 1930s.
Only the tough survived and William managed to stay on during the Great Depression, and bought land abandoned and left to the banks and the county. At the young age of 14, their dad, Reed, and Uncle Dean started farming, and as the economy improved, and through perseverance and hard work, they successfully farmed and raised cattle, had a few dairy cows, a trap line and sheep, and continued to acquire land. They became known in the late 1960s and early 1970s for their championship Columbia sheep they sold at consignment sales in Utah and Idaho.
Keith and Brent went into the family business with their dad and uncle, carrying on the business while building their own cattle herds and buying land of their own. They eventually bought the 3,200 acres, machinery and cattle from their dad and uncle upon their retirement, and continued buying land and building their herds before merging everything together. Today the brothers have 7,300 acres of land and raise hay for their cattle, oats, barley and wheat.
While everyone pitches in during busy times in Bone or at their Sunnyside farm, Keith said Brent can always be counted on and is skilled with machinery. He’s also meticulous in business dealings.
“It's a united deal between us and whenever we buy or sell something, he’s the guy that looks over the contracts. He’s very detailed and sees things I don’t always see,” Keith Elkington said. “He’s very dependable.”
After serving a mission for his church, Brent was drafted during the Vietnam war. He went to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas for basic training with the Idaho Engineer Battalion. On a bus ride home for a Christmas break, Brent came down with a deadly case of spinal meningitis. Dangerously ill, he was admitted to the Denver hospital and spent the next month recovering. Over the next six years he completed his obligation to the service by being in the Idaho National Guard and farmed too.
After 10 years of ranching together, the brothers formed ‘the new’ Elkington Brothers, and grew the operation, Keith said. Today, the brothers have 200 head of registered polled Hereford cows and 40 registered polled South Devon Cows.
Their first boost in the business came when Keith and dad Reed saw a Hereford bull calf at the Denver Stock Show and liked what they saw. Keith and Brent bought a quarter interest in the calf which two years later became stock show’s national grand champion and eventually became valued at a million dollars, Keith said.
“That calf really impressed us. We sold a lot of his semen and made a lot of money with that bull which helped us down the line,” he said.
Another boost came when Keith and Brent bought their first herd bull in Canada. At the time the typical bulls were short and squatty, but the brothers sought out the biggest bull they could find. Back then, Keith said there were more bulls to pick from in Canada compared to the United States.
“By today’s standards he would be considered a medium sized bull,” Brent Elkington said. “He helped us get a lot more money from his prodigy.”
One of Brent’s bulls he named Goliath from the Canadian bull won many of the shows in the Northwest, and they almost took him to the Denver National Stock Show, Keith said. They didn’t go because they were told another outstanding bull was going.
“The other bull came up lame and since we didn’t go, we lost an opportunity but Goliath was very impressive at the time and we bred him to the best cows and they crossed very well. Goliath’s prodigy was very well received up and down the Snake River Valley and across the nation and world,” Keith said. “We even sold them in Canada, Australia, Japan and South Africa.”
Brent was active in 4H for years when he and Sandra’s children, BJ, Thomas and Lacey were involved in the organization.
“He’s spent a lifetime being involved in 4H and has done a lot of good in that organization,” Keith said.
Brent and his wife Sandra tend to the farming operation in Bone along with feeding their herd of registered Polled Hereford and South Devons cattle. Keith and Cheryl Elkington and their son Layne Elkington and Layne’s son Eric Elkington take care of the yearling and two-year-old bulls on the Sunnyside Road farm where they have their annual herd bull sale.
The 42nd annual bull sale is Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m., at their ranch at 5080 E. Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. The cattle are raised in the rocky, often steep areas of Bone, their offspring are tough and range ready for all ranching operations and conditions.
“We’ve lived here our whole lives and have increased the size of the place quite a bit, and we’ve increased the size of the herd a lot,” Brent Elkington said. “I’ve always enjoyed being on the farm and doing the work on it. One of these days I’ll retire and Keith’s son and grandson are interested in taking it over so it will keep going in the family.”
For more information about their livestock and sale, visit; http:elkingtonpolledherefords.com. Their Feb 4 sale begins at 11:30 a.m.