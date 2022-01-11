Buyers at the 69th Nelson Angus Ranch Sale near Salmon in March will be able to predict their future calf crops due to innovative tests implemented at the ranch.
“Genomic tests on our bulls are a great tool for predictability,” said Steve Herbst, ranch manager. “They provide accurate information about the types of calves that will be produced. You can look two years into the future and choose today what traits you want in your calves. It helps with making long-term decisions.”
Herbst and his wife, Janna, expect about 220 buyers — both in person and online from throughout the West and Mexico — at the sale on March 19. They will sell 150 registered black Angus yearling bulls and 20 fall and coming 2-year-old bulls, as well as yearling heifers, Angus pairs and cow/calf pairs.
“We’re glad to provide registered breeding stock that ranchers can use to improve their herd and ultimately produce better beef for consumers,” Herbst said. “Our goal is to make our bulls affordable to the ranching community because commercial cattlemen are the ones who keep our industry sustainable. About 90% of the ranchers are repeat buyers.”
Buyers will be attending Idaho’s longest, continuously running cattle sale.
“Our sale is the only one held by the same family in the same place year after year for this long,” Herbst said.
His father-in-law, Clyde Nelson, started the sale and is recognized as a longtime innovator in raising registered black Angus cattle. Nelson is among the first to embrace technology that has become the mainstay for the industry such as freeze branding for identification, artificial insemination, embryo transfers, and cloning.
“We take pride in our longevity, family heritage, and being able to serve the needs of our industry with continued innovations in our breeding program,” Herbst said. “Generations before us have sacrificed and invested to give us this opportunity. We work hard to continue improving the breed with the newest technologies such as pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) testing and genomic profiling.”
Some cattle have a hereditary tendency to develop pulmonary hypoxia and are unable to pump blood and oxygen effectively at higher altitudes. As a result, the brisket area accumulates fluid, and the animal can eventually die if not moved to a lower elevation.
Several months ago, Herbst started developing a PAP testing station for yearling breeding bulls and heifers.
“This PAP testing site qualifies as a high altitude location, which increases the repeatability or accuracy of the test,” Herbst said. “PAP tests can be taken at lower elevations, but the repeatability decreases with such. The objective is to identify superior animals that will thrive at high altitude. All the bulls in the sale lineup this year will be PAP tested before sale day.”
Herbst implemented genomic testing of young bulls in 2015. Genetic tests offer information about future calves’ birth weight, weaning weight, yearling weight, ribeye area and marbling.
“The biggest feedback we hear is that our genetics add weaning weight to a calf crop,” Herbst said. “That equates to dollars in the budget and a direct correlation to cash flow.”
One of their prized bulls, Nelson IMAX, is not for sale, but his semen is available.
“He was sold in our sale to a neighbor in 2017 and used naturally at 6,500 feet elevation for three years without any problems,” Janna said. “We bought him back because of his exceptional feet, extreme rib capacity, flesh, and productive breeding history in the mountains. We’re expecting our own first calves out of him in just a few weeks. He’s a superb bull.”
Janna grew up on the ranch her grandparents, Rafe and Reva Nelson, bought in 1944. Her father, Clyde Nelson, was 12 at the time. He raised cattle for his FFA project, eventually settling on Black Angus for their temperament and production. Clyde is still involved in the ranch and has always had an interest in implementing new technology.
Recognized for his progressive farming practices, Nelson was inducted into the Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2008, he received the Historic Angus Herd Award from the American Angus Association for owning and producing Angus cattle for more than 50 years.
“The only way to advance anything is to take a little risk,” Nelson said. “We’re willing to take a risk because the knowledge gained gives us a jump-start in the art of breeding cattle. I still get around and see what’s going on and what practices Steve is putting to work.”
Herbst said, “Whatever buyers are looking for, we can offer bulls to help them make informed decisions.”
The March 19 sale starts at 12:30 p.m., and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. More information is available at www.nelsonangusranch.com.