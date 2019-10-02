In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo provided by Silvies Valley Ranch, Colby Marshall, vice president of Silvies Valley Ranch poses for a picture in Burns, Ore. Silvies Valley Ranch owns five bulls that were found dead with sex organs and tongues removed. The deaths of the bulls recall mutilations of livestock across the West and Midwest in the 1970s that struck fear in rural areas, and caused people to carry guns. Marshall believes a cult is behind the bull deaths.