In previous parts of this series, I described methods for diagnosing mineral and vitamin deficiencies and also conditions specific to selenium, copper and manganese deficiencies. I’ll conclude with conditions and symptoms associated with a lack of three more vitamins and minerals.
Zinc
Zinc is required by all cells in animals and is an essential component for many biochemical reactions. Zinc deficiencies are associated with reduced growth, poor immune function, diminished reproductive performance, poor offspring viability and skin lesions in severe cases.
Zinc deficiencies are difficult to diagnose. Of the common samples tested, liver and serum are the best indicators of zinc status, whereas tissue samples do not reflect body content well. However, serum and liver zinc can be altered by age, infectious diseases, trauma, fever and stress. Liver and serum tests verify deficiency only when the samples have extremely low zinc content.
Vitamin A
Vitamin A is an essential fat-soluble vitamin. It supports all cell replications, maintains epithelial — skin and organ lining — integrity, and functions as an antioxidant in the body and in mucosal secretions. Vitamin A deficiency is associated with poor growth rates, poor feed intake, poor immune function, poor reproductive performance, and high incidence of diarrhea in calves. Loss of efficient, tight junctions in the lining of the digestive tract allows opportunistic pathogens to invade and cause disease.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E is an important antioxidant in the body in conjunction with selenium. Vitamin E deficiency is associated with poor growth rates, poor immune function, poor reproductive performance, poor muscle function, poor cardiovascular function, and “white muscle disease.”
Both vitamins A and E are provided in the diet via green, growing vegetation or supplementation. Dead, brown forages contain effectively no vitamin A or vitamin E. Grazing livestock must accumulate enough body reserves to carry them through the winter and have enough left to provide adequate nutrients to their offspring. It is more common to see these vitamin deficiencies in the spring after significant drought years due to decreased time for body reserve accumulation. Unlike minerals, most of these vitamins are provided to the neonate via colostrum and in milk fats. Early calving has increased the incidence of neonatal deficiencies due to lack of green forage at the time of parturition.
Vitamin A and E analysis can be performed on serum or liver tissue. It is important that samples be stored frozen and protected from light to prevent degradation of the vitamin A.
Conclusion
Neonatal deficiency of vitamins and minerals impacts immune function in two ways. First, these deficiencies have a direct negative impact on the development of the newborn’s immune system. Also, the mother’s poor immune function due to deficiency may indirectly compromise health of the fetus. This leads to a higher incidence of disease in the offspring due to poor maternal protection. This effect can be signaled by a high incidence of neonatal diarrhea and/or neonatal/juvenile pneumonia. Second, poor immune function at the time of vaccination can result in very poor vaccine response, which results in poor immune memory and antibody production.
Overall, common vitamin and mineral deficiencies are significant obstacles to profitability in the livestock industry. Impaired reproductive performance results in more culling for open cows. Low feed efficiency and limited weight gain impact the bottom line in terms of pounds of cattle sales. Poor calf health results in deaths and disease, and lost income in terms of treatment costs and poorer overall growth rates in affected animals. For more information, see https://digitalcommons.usu.edu/extension_curall/86/.
Dr. Jeffery Hall, PhD jeffery.hall@usu.edu, Utah State University Department of Animal, Dairy, and Veterinary Sciences