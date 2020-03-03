Many minerals and vitamins are essential for optimal growth, physiological function and productivity in animals. Data from the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory show a growing number of cattle with vitamin and mineral deficiencies in the region. These cases appear to be associated with producers decreasing or stopping the practice of vitamin-mineral supplementation, leading to an increased number of adverse effects on calves.
Deficiency Diagnoses
Testing for deficiencies can be performed on diets, but general mineral analysis does not identify the chemical forms of these minerals, which dramatically alters their efficiency.
The most specific means of diagnosing a mineral deficiency is by sampling animal tissue or serum and testing for unique functional deficiencies of specific minerals containing proteins or enzymes.
It is essential that serum be separated from the red blood cells soon after collection. The serum should be frozen and protected from sunlight while being shipped to the testing laboratory. The age of the animal being tested is important for proper interpretation. For example, a fetus would accumulate some minerals at different rates during gestation. For some minerals, little is provided in milk and they accumulate at higher concentrations during gestation in order to provide neonates with adequate body reserves for survival until they begin foraging. This is especially prevalent with copper, iron, selenium and zinc. Make sure the testing laboratory interprets the results based on the age of the animals tested. Evaluating multiple animals is more reflective of mineral status within a group than testing individual animals that are ill or have died from other diseases.
Live Animal Sampling
The most common samples from live animals are serum and whole blood. These samples are adequate for measuring several minerals, but some disease states and feeding times can result in altered or fluctuating serum concentrations. Other samples from live animals that are occasionally used for analyses include liver biopsies, urine and milk. Since milk mineral content varies through lactation and be affected by disease, it is not typically used to evaluate whole animal mineral status. Hydration status is a poor example for mineral status because it significantly affects urinary mineral concentrations.
For vitamins A and E, serum is the best sample. Liver biopsies, urine, and serum can be stored frozen long term or refrigerated if mineral analysis is to be completed within a few days. Whole blood and milk should be refrigerated but not frozen, as cell lysis will result in coagulation of solids.
Post-Mortem Animal Sampling
The most common tissue analyzed for mineral content is liver because it is the primary organ for storing many of the essential minerals. For vitamins A and E, liver is the tissue of choice for analysis. Bone provides the primary storage for calcium, phosphorous and magnesium. Post-mortem samples should be stored frozen until analyzed to prevent tissue degradation. If samples are to be analyzed within 1-2 days, they can be stored under refrigerated conditions. For more information, see https://digitalcommons.usu.edu/extension_curall/86/
Dr. Jeffery Hall, PhD jeffery.hall@usu.edu, Utah State University Department of Animal, Dairy, and Veterinary Sciences