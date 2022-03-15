The Idaho Land Board in October voted not to support a proposal by the Idaho Department of Lands to raise the state grazing fee by 28 percent.
Since that time, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation has released the results of a study that the organization believes supports the land board’s decision not to raise the rate that ranchers pay to graze their cattle on state-owned land.
The IDL in 2021 proposed raising that fee from $7.07 per animal unit month to $9.07 per AUM. An AUM represents the use of public land for one cow and her calf per month.
The IDL’s proposal to raise the rate failed after the five-member land board voted 2-2 on it. Gov. Brad Little recused himself from the vote because he is a rancher.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and State Controller Brandon Woolf supported the proposal, while Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra voted against it.
Some people who support raising the fee point to the average grazing fee rate of $18.50 per AUM on private ground in Idaho to support their argument.
The IFBF study, which was conducted last year by a Utah State University master’s degree student and Farm Bureau staff, shows that’s not an accurate or fair comparison, said Russ Hendricks, director of IFBF’s governmental affairs division.
“We now have actual, current, hard data that shows the contrary is true,” he said. “While some people have the mistaken idea that ranchers are getting a screaming deal, actually they’re really paying far more than the private lease rate when you consider their non-fee costs.”
During a public hearing on the proposal during the October land board meeting, Hendricks pointed out the state grazing fee does not take into consideration the significant non-fee costs that ranchers pay to graze their animals on Idaho state land.
He said all the state does is provide the forage for animals but it requires the ranchers to do all the management of the land and livestock, which is far different than what happens on many private leases.
Beef cattle is the state’s No. 1 agricultural commodity in terms of farm-gate revenue and Idaho ranchers graze cattle on 1.7 million acres of state land.
The IFBF survey done in conjunction with Utah State University graduate student Dexton Lake looked at those non-fee costs.
Lake conducted the survey with 87 ranchers who pay to graze their cattle on state land. Each survey was 34 pages long and at least 200 questions were asked, Lake said. He said it took an average of about 1 hour and 15 minutes to conduct each survey.
“It was very detailed,” Lake said. “It demonstrated that it is expensive to run cattle on state ground….”
The average grazing lease on private land in Idaho is $18.50 per AUM, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. But private landowners typically provide a lot more services to lessees than the state does, Hendricks says.
The non-fee costs that ranchers who graze cattle on public land face include providing their own fencing, veterinary and medicine, predator loss, labor, salt, transportation, water, horses, noxious weed control, maintenance, depreciation and other miscellaneous costs.
During the October land board meeting, IDL Director Dustin Miller, responding to a question from the board, said most of the lessees on state land own the infrastructure, such as fencing and water developments, on the grazing allotments.
Producers who graze cattle on state land pay an average of $50.40 per AUM in non-fee costs, the Utah State University survey found.
“I can’t stress enough that these are real costs and we can’t just ignore them,” Hendricks said.
Lake’s survey has been accepted by the Applied Economics Department at Utah State University and published. It was submitted as a research paper for his master-of-science degree in agribusiness.
These non-fee costs represent the latest actual data and show that any claims livestock producers aren’t paying the state enough to graze cattle are incorrect, Hendricks said. He said if the state were to begin providing more services to lessees, like private landowners do, then it might make more sense to take a new look at the grazing fee.
“As Farm Bureau has consistently said over the past six years that IDL and some members of the land board have been attempting to increase state grazing rates, ranchers are already paying more to graze on state leases than they do on private leases when all the non-fee costs are included,” Hendricks said. “This study confirms what we have been saying all along. “
During the October land board meeting, Wasden said the board had a constitutional duty to ensure the grazing fee achieved the maximum long-term financial return to the state as required by the Idaho Constitution.
The current rate formula, which was set in 1993, is not achieving that mandate, he said.
“Pushing this (rate issue) further down the road simply will maintain a current system that we know doesn’t meet our responsibility,” Wasden said.
After sending Wasden’s office a link to the study results, Scott Graf, the attorney general’s director of constituent affairs, said Wasden “appreciates your organization providing this information to help assist the board in making reasoned and informed decisions consistent with its constitutional responsibilities.”
“While there are no grazing rate issues pending before the land board right now, Attorney General Wasden is glad to have the added information for the next time the issue comes back before the board,” Graf said.
Joshua Whitworth, chief deputy controller, said the state controller’s office has not had enough time to thoroughly read through the study and analyze it enough to comment on the results.
“As always, and what we have said leading up to this study, is that the more data that is relevant and valid to the issue, the better for all stakeholders involved,” Whitworth said. “Our actions as a body, stakeholders of the use of the land included, should be to ensure the long-term value of the lands benefit the beneficiaries while providing processes and mechanisms – formulas – that represent the best analysis and market rate for the resource while giving the greatest transparency and foresight of any changes to grazers.”
During the October Idaho Land Board meeting, Oscar Evans, president of the Owyhee Cattlemen’s Association, said ranchers who manage their grazing allotments are basically providing free labor to the state in doing that.
“You won’t find better stewards, more devout stewards, conservationists of the ground, than you will in your ranching community,” he said.
Hendricks said ranchers are also providing fire suppression to state lands as their livestock remove fine fuels and protect against wildfire and habitat loss for sage grouse and other sensitive species.
“They manage the lands for the endowments and also police them against vandalism or other illegal activities,” he said. “Ranchers provide a lot of management services that are not factored into the current grazing fee.”