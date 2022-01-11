Researching beef bloodlines is often a year-round endeavor but the search for the perfect sire begins in earnest during the February, March and April bull sale season in East Idaho.
The search for quality bulls takes on many forms for the owners of the TF Ranch east of Firth, Rich and Charlotte Reid, as well as their son and daughter-in-law, Jess and Charlotte Reid, and Rich’s sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Ken Davis.
The ranchers run cattle on ranges from the Fort Hall Reservation to Swan Valley, which requires trucking long distances. Plus, rugged, high-mountain rangeland takes a toll on breeding bulls. It’s not uncommon for bulls to come down with sore feet, stifle problems, or penis hematomas which abruptly ends a bull’s breeding ability.
TF Ranch runs in common with other rancher’s cattle on two associations and requires bulls to run on the range a maximum of three years.
“Bulls are something else. They’re a necessary evil,” Rich Reid said. “The range is really hard on them, especially where it’s really high, rocky and steep. The poor suckers. I feel sorry for them.”
To add a variety of different blood lines to their herd, the ranchers draw up a shopping list of about 15 bulls. Each year, they buy from nearly every sire producer in East Idaho. They typically start with the way a bull looks.
“We buy from Alleman’s in Montpelier, from the Chet Adams sale in Blackfoot, from Val Carter’s sale in Pingree and from Frank VanderSloot’s sale in Idaho Falls. If you go to VanderSloot’s sale, you’ll be wined and dined,” Reid said.
While bull sales are often a social event along with a business venture, for some the online auctions can be appealing, especially during spring calving season, which conflicts with some sale dates.
“Online is fun. It’s kinda neat because I’m usually done with chores by the time they start and I can buy some bulls from home. I don’t have to take a day off either and it seems to work for me,” Reid said.
Over the years, the fourth-generation rancher has tried lots of different techniques including artificial insemination when it comes to breeding heifers.
“AI, that was too much baloney. We didn't like putting heifers through the chute that many times and we finally decided it wasn’t for us,” Reid said.
The family has also tried many different breeds. Like so many ranchers who started with Herefords. They’ve tried breeds such as simmental and BeefMaster until settling on the black Angus breed.
“Like everyone else, we raised Herefords. It took us a few years to breed the Hereford out of our herd and the blacker the cows got, the better I liked them,” Reid said. “But there's no such thing as a right way for everyone.”
They feed up their calves to 900 pounds and for the last 20 years, they’ve trucked their calves 700 miles to Country Natural Beef Northwest Feeders in Boardman, Oregon. They buy, finish and market their beef under a prearranged contract.
According to the Country Natural Beef website, the company was founded about 30 years ago and contracts with ranchers around the Northwest. The company is owned by rancher-members and through contracts they offer stability in the challenging and unpredictable business of raising beef. The end product has been pasture raised and fed hay, grass, and forage from pastures, then finished on a non-GM0, 100 percent vegetarian finishing ration. The animals are never finished in feedlots and cattle are not given antibiotics or growth stimulants.
“It's been pretty fun. We like it and our banker likes it,” Reid said.
Ranchers, Harry and Bev Crawford have seen both sides of the business as herd bull sellers and as ranchers. The couple started ranching shortly after graduating from college in 1974 when they bought a ranch east of Darlington from Bev’s dad, Louie Corgatelli. He ran a herd of Herefords each summer in the Pass Creek area and kept a registered Hereford herd on a home pasture. As a member of the Central Idaho Hereford Association, the bulls were sold at spring auctions in Mackay, Pocatello, Filer and Gooding.
“We stayed with the herd bull side of the business as sellers after we bought the place and had a few good years selling herd bulls,” Harry Crawford said. “We had a Selkirk bull that gave us grand champions and reserve champions but then the whole beef market went to pieces and you couldn’t sell a Hereford bull.”
The industry was changing and the Hereford was falling out of favor. As the couple transitioned to ranching only, they traveled down many other paths to find a footing.
“We sold down and built up and tried a little bit of everything. We even tried a dairy,” Crawford said.
Eventually they joined the growing tide of other ranchers who were barreling toward raising black Angus.
Today the breed is the most popular and most common breed in the United States out of more than 70 recognized breeds, according to the agdaily.com website. The breed was introduced to this country in the 19th century and is known for it’s well-marbled and flavorful beef with fewer management problems. It is estimated there are about 330,000 registered Angus beef cattle in this country.
Crawford began an intensive study of the breed and purchased his first black Angus cows from a ranch in Wyoming. Over the years as he rebuilt their herd he concentrated on running fewer, high-quality cows. Several years ago, the couple decided to sell the range right when a choice piece of property along the Big Lost River became available near the ranch.
Along with going from the range to private pasture their cattle began to change colors too.
“It didn’t take long to pollute our herd and turn them all black,” he laughed. “Every once in a while we’ll have a throwback but not very often.”
The couple sell their calves at the Blackfoot Livestock Auction in Blackfoot and shop for herd bulls locally. They like to shop around among different herd bull producers and lately they’ve bought bulls from Val Carter’s sale in Pingree.
Considering the advances in the beef business lately, ranchers can tap into a myriad of information online.
“The things they can do now is amazing, they can even select the sex of calves now,” Crawford said. “We did artificial insemination for a while when we had the holsteins but we have gone to just buying bulls locally now.”
As their family grew, their three children picked steers from their herd and showed them in 4H. Now grown with kids of their own, their grandkids who live in St Anthony select steers from the herd for their 4H projects.
“The grandkids sure have made more money with their steers than we ever did with our herd bulls,” Crawford said.
Looking back, the couple had some good years raising herd bulls and numerous challenges in the business back in the day when before a spring sale, bulls were washed, curried and each led into the sale ring.
“With snow on the ground, we’d pick a sunny day to wash the herd bulls outside. We taught them to lead by pulling them around the yard real slow with the stock truck. Sometimes they’d even stop the truck, they were so strong. Lots has changed there, but we have so many fond memories, one of the best was when we took a picture of our daughter Becky when she was little, sitting on one of our herd bulls. She can always say she was a bull rider,” Crawford said.
Chet Adams, of Firth, is closing in on 50 years in the cattle business, and even longer if you count that he got his first registered cow at age of 9.
For about 48 years he and his late wife Phyllis have been Angus seed stock producers, raising top quality herd bulls for commercial cattlemen to purchase for improving their herds.
And like the commercial producer he sells to, Adams and partners in the bull sale since 2013, Arnold and Teresa Callison of Rimrock Angus of Blackfoot and Wade and Vicki Beckman of Beckman Livestock and Farming of Roberts, are always in the market for new bloodlines for their operations too.
With the advent of artificial insemination they have their pick of bulls across the country.
“We are always looking to enhance and improve the quality of our bulls and females. Artificial insemination has dramatically changed the industry,” Adams said. “And we utilize tools the Angus Association provides to help producers select the best bull to improve the genetics in their herds and ours. We believe It starts at the top and trickles down. In the end, the consumer has the opportunity to purchase and enjoy eating tender and flavorful cuts of high-quality beef.”
Adams, the Callisons and the Beckmans have held the Adams Connection Snake River Valley Genetics Bull Sale the first Wednesday of March for the past nine years at the Blackfoot Livestock Auction. This year’s sale is March 2. They started a heifer sale too and their third annual heifer sale is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds in Idaho Falls.
“When I go looking for a herd bull sire, I also look for an outstanding cow family that have well balanced EPD’s with good growth potential, excellent epd’s with good feet, legs and are phenotypical or are appealing to the eye,” Adams said.
Years of genetic selection has resulted in calves with low birth weights for easier calving and rapid growth. Ultrasounds reveal the size and quality of the ribeye, for additional information. For the buyer, the typical sale catalog contains a multitude of information along with pictures of each animal.
‘‘Buyers can look at the catalogue and find an actual marbling score and size of the ribeye and back fat, scrotum development and overall carcass data, along with maternal data and other information,” Adams said. “Our philosophy of low birth weight with high growth are the type of cattle that are born small but exhibit rapid growth to weaning resulting in a profitable return. We pay close attention to phenotype, udder quality, fleshing ability, mature size, carcass merit and disposition which can enhance a producer’s profitability.”
Along with lots of data, ranchers can expect more. Adams, the Callisons and Beckmans are always available to assist ranchers to find any weaknesses in their herds and offer possible solutions, Adams said.
“Ranchers find in our beef a uniformity in the bulls we sell. We only sell the top end of our bulls that we feel are beneficial and well balanced and fit with their herds,” Adams said. “We also feel it's very important to have a relationship with our buyers and guarantee all our bulls in the first year of breeding. If there’s a problem we take care of it.”