The Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund and Lava Lake Land & Livestock, LLC are pleased to announce that they have completed the permanent retirement of four domestic sheep and goat grazing allotments located north and northeast of Ketchum.
The four Forest Service grazing allotments are the North Fork Boulder and Trail Creek allotments (Big Wood River watershed) and the Park Creek and North Fork allotments (Big Lost River watershed) that together encompass 88,000 acres of public land on the Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests.
Lava Lake voluntarily waived and donated these public land grazing permits under a provision of the 2015 Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Jerry Peak Wilderness Additions Act. Specifically, the act stipulates that the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management are required to accept permit donations pertaining to allotments that are at least partially within a mapped area established by the act. Both national forests have accepted the voluntary waiver of the four grazing permits and, as Lava Lake was the sole permittee in each, have permanently retired the allotments.The retired grazing allotments are located partially within, adjacent to or near congressionally designated wilderness areas in theBoulderMountains (the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness) and the Salmon River Mountains (the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness). Other nearby grazing allotments, including allotments in the White Cloud Mountains (the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness), were previously retired. The permitted use associated with the largest grazing permit in a multi-permittee allotment, the Wildhorse allotment, which is adjacent to two of the retired Lava Lake allotments, has also been permanently retired. These public lands, now retired from livestock grazing, are important habitat for a number of native fish and wildlife species including wolves, Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep, Lost River whitefish, Wood River sculpin and many other native species of plants and animals. The conclusion of domestic sheep grazing on these public lands will forever end potential conflicts between livestock grazing and native plants and animals.
Brian Bean of Lava Lake Land & Livestock, said, “The topic of public lands grazing is not without controversy and the debate has at times been heated. At a moment in history when our nation is polarized on so many issues and compromise is rarely achieved, it was good to work together in the service of a goal we as ranchers and conservationists share with the Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund — the permanent protection of sensitive lands.”
The Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund is a Hailey-based nonprofit organization that was founded by Western Watersheds Project and the El Paso Corporationin 2010 to encourage and accomplish the voluntary retirement of public land grazing permits. Since its founding, the Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund has collaboratively retired livestock grazing on more than 1 million acres of public lands in four western states.
Lava Lake Land &Livestock of Hailey has grazed domestic sheep on more than 800,000acres of public and private rangeland in southcentral Idaho for 20 years and has been a major producer of grass-fed lamb. Lava Lake has permanently protected more than 20,000 acres of its deeded lands and has completed scores of restoration and research projects on the private and public lands on which it operates. Lava Lake is a founding producer-member of the Wood River Wolf Project for which the Lava Lake Institute for Science & Conservation serves as fiscal agent.