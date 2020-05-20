BOISE — Whether a favorite cut of steak isn’t available at the grocery store or there’s a desire to try something new, beef’s variety and versatility mean there are almost endless options.
As Americans start to enjoy the warmer weather and fire up their grills, the Idaho Beef Council is here to ensure beef cravings are satisfied with a quick guide for simple steak swaps and recipe inspiration. According to retail sales data, taste is the number one reason consumers choose beef, and that is especially true during summer grilling season when steak sales jump, on average, more than 10% between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
To make the most out of the grilling season, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. culinary team, funded by the beef ranch families, has compiled a list of simple steak swaps for top grilling cuts and versatile recipes that make it easy to get beef on the table regardless of what cut of beef you have on hand.
If you’re planning a date night at home but can’t find a filet mignon, a strip steak can save the day. While a filet mignon is known for its succulent taste, with a buttery texture, a strip steak, is a tender alternative, perfect for grilling.
“One of the biggest benefits of beef is its great taste and incredible versatility,” said T.K. Kuwahara, CEO with the Idaho Beef Council. “Whether it’s due to availability, budget or preference, there are a number of easy swaps consumers can make when it comes to grilling beef, and all are sure to satisfy!”
For more cut information, recipes and grilling inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com