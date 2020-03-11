BOISE — Conservation groups finalized details of an agreement Wednesday setting limits on the killing of wolves by federal agencies in Idaho and banning the statewide use of M-44 cyanide bombs, according to a press release issued by environmental organizations.
This settlement comes after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit challenging Wildlife Services’ statewide wolf-killing program in Idaho.
The new restrictions also apply to wolf snares and will remain in place until the USDA Wildlife Services completes an analysis on the environmental impacts of killing wolves.
M-44 traps are commonly used to kill coyotes and predators that threaten livestock.
“Cyanide bombs and traps are vicious and indiscriminate, and too often lead to the suffering of nontarget wildlife and pets” said Andrea Santarsiere, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a press release.
The settlement also blocks Wildlife Services from engaging in lethal activities targeting wolves in wilderness areas throughout Idaho, including the Boulder-White Cloud Complex, Big Jacks Creek, Little Jacks Creek, Bruneau-Jarbidge Rivers, Craters of the Moon, Frank Church-River of No Return, Gospel-Hump, Hells Canyon, North Fork Owyhee, Owyhee River, Pole Creek, Sawtooth and Selway-Bitterroot, according to the press release.
The Sawtooth and Hells Canyon national recreation areas and specified public lands in the Sawtooth Valley and Wood River Valley are also off-limits.
“The federal government won’t be aerially gunning wolves in the upper Clearwater, the Lolo Zone, based upon a false narrative that elk declines are due to predation,” said Gary McFarlane, executive director of Friends of the Clearwater.
The plaintiffs bringing the case were Western Watersheds Project, the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Clearwater, WildEarth Guardians and Predator Defense. They were represented by attorneys from Advocates for the West and Western Watersheds Project.